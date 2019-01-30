Iran boasts it has willing-to-die supporters worldwide, including in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2019

Iran has “supporters inside America and Europe” who “are willing to sacrifice their lives” for the Islamic Republic, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution said last month.

In an interview with state-run Channel 1 TV on Dec. 21, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi said that Iran’s global influence extends into “Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and other countries throughout the world,” including in the U.S. and Europe.

Azghadi, a hard-liner and vocal supporter of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, said in the Dec. 21 interview:

“The Islamic Republic’s global influence is so powerful that it extends to Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and many other places. [Iran] has forces that are willing to sacrifice their lives. Iran does not even have to give them instructions.

“An Indian Marxist professor at the University of Delhi said to me: ‘Hinduism is my religion, and ideologically, I’m a Marxist, but if America – or anybody else for that matter – attacks Iran…’ He told me this years ago at the University of Delhi. He said: ‘I and all my students will come to fight by your side.’ Leftist Indian students have said to me: ‘If we can’t come to Iran, we will fight America here in India. If America attacks Iran, we won’t leave a single American alive in India.’

“It was when Obama traveled to India… Or maybe it was Bush, I don’t remember. The Communist Party of India held a big event against him. So you should be aware of Iran’s influence. Iran is not a country. It is a revolution. Imam [Khomeini] had said that a world war would break out if America attacked Iran. He said: ‘If you attack Iran, we will destroy all the oil in the region, and a world war will break out.’ Iran is not just Iran. Iran has bases from North Africa to East Asia. Iran has supporters inside America and Europe. Iran is not a country. It is a great international revolution.”

In 2012, Azghadi claimed that the “enemies” – a common reference to the United States and its allies – had sought to target him three times. “I’m glad that the West’s intelligence agencies have been alarmed about me. A few nights ago, I was informed that a team wants to assassinate me for the third time. They have created an operations room in Iraqi Kurdistan. This operations room for assassinations works in cooperation with America, Britain and Israel’s intelligence agencies.”

In a 2008 interview with Jaam-e Jam 3 TV, Azghadi said: “What are American values – are they really freedom and democracy? The values of America are sex, violence, and melancholy. Those are the values of America.”

