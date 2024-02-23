Investigator for Trump legal team documented calls, texts between Fani Willis and Nathan Wade

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2024

A private investigator hired by the Georgia attorneys for former President Donald Trump documented more than 2,000 phone calls and just under 12,000 text messages exchanged between Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her special prosecutor Nathan Wade before Wade was hired for the Trump case.

On Friday, Trump attorneys Steve Sadow and Jennifer Little filed an affidavit in Fulton County Superior Court from Charles Mittelstadt, a 59-year-old criminal defense investigator hired to provide a voice call/text history for Wade.

Wade and Willis engaged in a now-acknowledged romantic relationship, but the couple have claimed on the record that their relationship did not begin until after Willis hired Wade to assist in her investigation and subsequent indictment of Trump and other Republicans.

Mittlestadt, who used a cellular geo-mapping and analysis program called CellHawk, revealed “more than 2,000 voice calls and just under 12,000 text messages exchanged over the 11-month period in 2021,” Friday’s court filing said. “A heat map … highlights the interaction patterns which demonstrate a prevalence of calls made in the evening hours.”

Mittlestadt also reported that Wade made at least 35 visits to the Hapeville, Georgia condo in which Willis was living at the time, a property owned by Robin Yeartie, who testified last week that Willis’ and Wade’s relationship began before Willis hired Wade.

In testimony last week, Wade said he visited Willis at the Hapeville condo no more than 10 times before he was hired by Willis in November 2021. Middelstadt’s report alleges Wade twice arrived late at night at the condo and left early the next morning, again before the couple said their romantic relationship began.

Allegations of an inappropriate relationship were brought forward in a motion by former Trump White House aide and co-defendant Michael Roman that claims Willis and Wade “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

The motion calls to dismiss the indictment and disqualify Willis, Wade, and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the case.

On Feb. 15, Willis and Wade both testified to the extent of their relationship and whether Wade benefited financially from their now-acknowledged romantic relationship. Willis has said she and Wade were not in a relationship when Willis hired him as a special prosecutor in the case against Trump in 2021. She has denied any wrongdoing.

