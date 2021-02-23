Insurrectionist? Biden claimed he was once arrested for breaching the Capitol

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2021

Let the impeachment proceedings begin.

In a 2007 appearance on David Letterman’s show, then-Sen. Joe Biden said he was arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol when he was 21 years old.

Letterman asked Biden what it was like to walk into the U.S. Senate chamber after being elected at the age of 29. Biden said he had actually walked into the Senate chamber when he was 21 and got arrested.

“In those days, no guards stopping you everywhere. And they just got out of session. I walked in the back, all of the sudden I found myself in the chamber. I was stunned. I walked up, sat down in the presiding officer’s seat, guy grabbed by the shoulder, said: ‘you’re under arrest,’ ” Biden said.

“Literally nine years later, as I walked onto the Senate floor through the same door, that same guy, cop, said to me, ‘Senator, you remember me?’ I said, ‘geez, I don’t.’ He said, ‘I arrested you nine years ago…welcome back.’ ”

Biden in the past has been caught boasting about other arrests that turned out not to be true.

He once claimed he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South Africa during the apartheid era.

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our UN ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robben Island,” Biden said during a campaign event in South Carolina on Feb. 11, 2020.

The arrest never happened. Biden’s fabrication was even denounced by so-called fact-checkers. The Washington Post awarded Biden four Pinocchios for the “ridiculous claim.”

The backlash forced Biden to come clean during an appearance on CNN two weeks later: “When I said arrested I meant I was not able to move, cops and Afrikaners would not let me go with them … I guess I wasn’t arrested I was stopped.”

As Democrat presidential candidate Barack Obama’s running mate in 2008, Biden claimed in a speech to students at the University of Ohio that he had been arrested for “mistakenly” wandering into a women’s dormitory when he was a student at the University of Delaware.

In a bit of likely accidental foreshadowing of Biden’s “Creepy Joe” persona, CNN personality Wolf Blitzer reported at the time: “Barack Obama’s running mate playfully admitting he was arrested more than 40 years ago. Biden joked about it in Ohio. He said he was attending a football game between his university and Ohio University and he mistakenly followed what he called … ‘a lovely group of women into an all-female dormitory.’ Biden said an officer quickly stopped him noting that men were not allowed inside.”

But Biden backtracked on his claims while retelling the moment in 2012 during a speech in Athens, Ohio: “The last time I was here, I want to make clear to the press, I didn’t get arrested, but I almost did. Because back in those days … men weren’t allowed anywhere near a women’s dorm.”

So, if he is to be believed on his U.S. Capitol breach and arrest and was able to go on to supposedly win the White House, will the Viking Shaman Man who breached the chamber on Jan. 6 one day become president?

Oh the irony. Biden said that he was arrested for trespassing at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cUid5QAIQ6 — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) February 21, 2021

