Informant panics secretive Antifa; Hearings focus on funding, organization

Special to WorldTribune, April 19, 2021

Analysis by R. Clinton Ohlers

Antifa is discovering that, after a year of operating with near impunity, its Portland cell suddenly has a lot to fear.

While Antifa continued to ramp up violence and set fires in Portland on Saturday, an informant in their midst had provided police with information leading to an arrest for arson. The informant’s reach is expected to incriminate many more.

“They’re panicking because this may possibly mean that somebody has infiltrated high … and there’s a lot at risk, because this is a criminal cartel,” independent journalist Andy Ngo said Saturday on NTD’s “The Nation Speaks.”

“And if there’s somebody in there and they don’t know who it is who’s informing on them, it could bring down the entire cell,” Ngo added, saying that he is hopeful of such an out come, but questions whether the political will exists in Portland to “fully investigate all the links and ties”

“This is at least a little bit of good news in regards to months and months of really terrible things happening in Portland with no changes,” Ngo said.

Meanwhile, Republicans are holding congressional hearings on the group, for which there is increasing evidence that it is not merely an “idea” as Joe Biden and other Democrats have held, or an “ideology” in the words of FBI director Christopher Wray, but rather a well funded and coordinated national organization.

The individual charged is Alma Raven-Guido, a 19-year-old who was present at multiple riots. Raven-Guido has been charged with arson, criminal mischief and rioting. All are felonies.

Raven-Guido is accused of pouring flammable liquid on a fire at the building housing the Portland Police Association, a police union, on April 13. The informant reported witnessing Raven-Guido place three bottles of flammable liquid in a backpack and later pour one on the fire.

When arrested a short time after the fire was set, Raven-Guido had in her possession accelerant, lighters, a crow bar, spray paint, and a heavy marker.

The financial cost of the fire is estimated at $25,000 in damage.

Ngo described the stakes for Antifa, stating, “I think that the group of people who are organizing, carrying out the violence is relatively small. So they stand to lose a lot actually if there’s going to be a high level of distrust within the ranks.”

“And they’re really scared,” he added, “so they’re locking down their social media accounts so that you can’t see what they’re saying anymore.”

When news of the informant’s existence first spread, Antifa members began accusing one another and vented their anger on social media.

“Somebody sold us out. Somebody sold every single one of us out. There’s somebody out there that would rather send a 19 year old indigenous person to prison than protect a single one of us. [expletive] you. Absolutely [expletive] you. I hope we find out who the [expletive] you are,” one wrote.

“So where did this happen and what’s that snitches address?” another posted.

Another posted a threatening meme with the rhyme, “snitches get stitches.”

Ngo is no stranger to Antifa’s wrath. Beaten at an Antifa rally in 2019 and hospitalized, he left the United States earlier this year due to threats to himself and family,

Ngo describes the national milieu fostering the “escalation of safety concerns” that prompted him to leave the U.S. “There was just this overall, not just a shift in the attitudes in the public toward left-wing political violence, but also the hollowing out and weakening of law enforcement institutions,” he said.

The major media played an instrumental role, he believes:

“These extremist, radical, unfounded ideas were given space to propagate in our papers of legacy, in our homes and … through broadcast and radio, and of course to online news sites. That helped to really radicalize the left, in my opinion.

“After every riot that was occurring in Portland and Seattle, the coverage from the local press was not the honest picture about who these masked militants actually were.

“The way they were described, they were lionized and described essentially as heroes who are protecting their communities because police don’t protect people, because police are racist and transphobic and homophobic.”

In 2019, when Ngo was attacked by a mob of Antifa adherents, captured on video, some members of the media went so far as to accuse him of faking his injuries even while he was hospitalized, rather than blame the actual assailants.

“It was just not safe anymore for me. I had already been on borrowed time,” he said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief