Indictment watch: ‘If the Democratic Party is allowed to do this …. We’re done’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2023

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Grand Jury will reconvene on Wednesday to weigh charges against former President Donald Trump.

If Trump is indicted for allegedly paying $130,000 in “hush money” to porn star Stormy Daniels, it will mark “a turning point for the country,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in his Monday broadcast.

“Now, the headline here is not that they’re being unfair to Donald Trump again, though. Of course, they are,” Carlson said. “Or even that Trump is the former president of the United States. Who cares? I mean, though, as long as we are indicting retired presidents, where are the charges against George W Bush for invading Iraq under false pretenses and giving permanent normal trade relations to China, which completely wrecked our economy? Where are those charges?

“Don’t hold your breath. In Washington, wrecking your own country is not considered a crime and of course, George W Bush knows that well, which is why he doesn’t seem worried at all. Criticizing the ruling class, that’s what they indict you for. But either way, Donald Trump’s former job as president of the United States is not really the point here.”

The headline, Carlson continued, “is that there is, as noted, a presidential race in progress right now, and if you check the polls, you will find that Trump is leading the Republican field. That’s the unprecedented thing, taking out your opponent, using the justice system.”

In the latest Morning Consult survey, Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 54% to 26%. The 28-point advantage is the largest ever for Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary contest.

Carlson noted that “If the Democratic Party is allowed to do this, allowed to crush the presidential front-runner, the main threat to their power, with a bogus criminal case, where does that leave us? We’re done because that precedent will live forever and voters will never again determine the outcome of a presidential election. It’s remarkable when you think about it.”

Carlson concluded: “What happens when the Department of Justice decides that its goal is not justice, but protecting the ruling class at all costs? Think about that. People are still going to demand justice. The desire for justice is an inherent human desire. We are born with it. But if there’s no neutral place to do it, some people will decide they’re going to have to do it themselves. Now, we don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but we can say for certain it’s going to be really ugly.

“So, they hate Donald Trump. Fine, but they don’t get to destroy America’s justice system because they do. We would never recover from that.”

Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday called for Bragg to be jailed over multiple media reports that he plans to indict and arrest Trump.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted.

Paul’s tweet echoed the remarks of the former president, who said Bragg should be arrested instead of him and accused the prosecutor of breaking the law.

“It is the District Attorney of Manhattan who is breaking the law by using the fake and fully discredited testimony (even by the SDNY [Southern District of New York]!) of a convicted liar, felon and jailbird Michael Cohen to incredibly persecute, prosecute and indict a former president, and now leading (by far!) presidential candidate, for a crime that doesn’t exist,” Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

“Alvin Bragg should be held accountable for the crime of interference in a presidential election,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, the latest Morning Consult survey showed other GOP presidential hopefuls have no traction. The survey singled out former Vice President Mike Pence’s slip.

“Pence’s favorability rating among potential primary voters declined from 60% to 55% during a week that featured news coverage of his condemnation of Trump’s behavior surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Over the same time period, the share who said they’d recently heard something negative about Pence, who is polling at 7% in the nominating race, increased from 15% to 24%,” Morning Consult said.

According to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey, 58% of likely voters believe the U.S. is on the wrong track, up two points from the previous week.

In the survey, for the week ending March 16, 36% of likely U.S. voters say the country is proceeding in the right direction, down three points from a week ago.

