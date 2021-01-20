‘Incredibly optimistic’: President Trump ends ‘most consequential’ term, ‘left nothing on the field’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2021

Prior to leaving the White House on Marine One Wednesday, President Donald Trump was “incredibly optimistic” about his legacy and promised that “we will return in some form.”

“This is this the most consequential four-year term of any president in American history,” said Senior White House Adviser Stephen Miller, who led the way on several Trump initiatives including immigration and border protection.

“What we achieved in the last four years would have been unthinkable in the span of even multiple presidencies,” Miller said.

Miller also dismissed reports by the leftist media that Trump had been depressed in the last few days: “He’s incredibly optimistic because he knows that he left it all out on the field. He gave everything he had to the cause and the mission. He left nothing in reserve.”

“He never backed down from a fight on behalf of the American people. He gave everything that he had no matter how much was thrown at him from ‘fill in the blank,’ the big donors, big Silicon Valley tech giants, special interests, party insiders, the Washington and New York media, the foreign adversaries,” said Miller.

“I would note that we are leaving our successor with the most secure border and most secure immigration system in U.S. history,” said Miller.

“Before Biden, every president has come into office with an unsecure border trying to figure out how to fix it,” he said, adding, “Joe Biden is the first president in American history who can be correctly told, ‘The border, sir, is already secure.’ ”

Some reports indicate however that Biden plans to immediately throw the border open to migration and eventually give millions of illegal immigrants in the U.S. citizenship.

As Trump takes up full-time residency in Florida, Miller said Trump “has a lot of fighting left to do for the battle of America, and a lot of patriotic missions left to complete.”

Larry Ward, a member of the Free Press Foundation Advisory Board, noted in a Facebook post:

“75 Million Trump supporters truly love President Trump because he fought for us.

“75 Million now have to come to grips there is no leader, no hero, no champion.

“You must fight. You are the fighter you seek. We must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and refocus.

“In order to win our country back, we must never relent, never give in to socialism. The Left put Trump and our movement on the defense every single day he was President. You know what they say, the best defense is a good offense.

“Now is not the time to pull back. Now is the time to fight back.

“Start by winning local battles, elections. Think big, but act locally.

“America is not land, it is a set of principles, under God, enshrined in our Constitution. Keep the faith…and the fight.”

