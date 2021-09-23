In Veritas video, FDA official says ‘blow dart’ vax on blacks, calls for Nazi-style ‘registry’ of unvaccinated

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2021

In Part 2 of its Covid vaccine investigative series, Project Veritas unveiled a video showing an FDA official advocating for using “blow darts” to get the vaccine into African Americans and calling for a “Nazi Germany” style “registry” of unvaccinated Americans.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Instagram are suppressing Part 1 of the Project Veritas series which shows federal medical professionals admitting that the vaccine is hurting far more people than any so-called public health expert is willing to admit publicly.

Project Veritas posted on its Telegram account that the monopoly social media platforms removed this video, which is titled Part 1 of the #CovidVaxExposed series, because it supposedly “goes against community standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm.”

Taylor Lee, an FDA economist, said that because a large portion of the African American community has been hesitant to take the jab, the solution would be to “blow dart” the vaccine on them.

Lee said: “I think that a lot of the time — so there’s also this issue of — I remember reading about how with Covid [vaccine] trials, they were having an issue recruiting African American people. It was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African Americans.”

When the Veritas journalist noted: “But this thing [Covid vaccine] is safe, though?”, Lee responded: “We know that now, but like again, I think there is still this big mistrust and like it’s deep-rooted.”

Lee said he couldn’t blame blacks for that, “But at the same time, like, blow dart. That’s where we’re going. Go to the unvaccinated and blow it [Covid vaccine] into them. Blow dart it into them.”

Lee added that “all of the wealthy white people are getting vaccinated because they’re educated.”

Lee said that Team Biden could emulate Nazi Germany when it comes to the Covid vaccine: “Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So, we have the infrastructure to do it [forced Covid vaccinations]. I mean, it’ll cost a ton of money. But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. Although that’s sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany.”

Lee continued: “Nazi Germany…I mean, think about it like the Jewish Star [for unvaccinated Americans]. I’m gonna go door-to-door and stab everyone [with the Covid vaccine], ‘Oh, it’s just your booster shot! There you go!’ ”

Shane Trejo at Big League Politics noted: “This may be the biggest medical conspiracy in history to enforce mandatory vaccinations. They want to subject the public to submit to these shots before they can understand what it will do to them. This could be the worst crime the world has ever seen, and the globalists are just getting started.”

