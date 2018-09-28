In testimony, Christine Blasey Ford displayed unfamiliarity with her narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2018

Prior to the Sept. 27 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the major media had sculpted a narrative that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s fear of flying was a result of the alleged encounter with Kavanaugh more than 30 years ago that left her with a fear of enclosed spaces.

Blasey Ford had said it was her fear of flying that kept her from being able to testify before the committee in a timely manner.

At the Sept. 27 hearing, however, Blasey Ford admitted to extensive domestic and international air travel from her home in California.

Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor brought in by Republicans on the committee, asked the California resident, “Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?”

“In an airplane,” she said.

Mitchell asked Blasey Ford if her “fear of flying” is true.

“I was hoping … to avoid having to get on an airplane,” Ford said. “But I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane.”

Mitchell asked, “When you were here in the Mid-Atlantic area back in August, end of July, August, how did you get here?”

“Also by airplane,” Ford said.

Mitchell noted that Ford lists travel to “Hawaii, Costa Rica, South Pacific Islands and French Polynesia” as hobbies, asking, “Have you been to all those places?”

Ford said, “Yes,” and admitted it was by airplane. Ford also admitted that she is an appreciator of “Hawaiian and Tahitian culture” and has traveled to those areas of the world.

A flight from California to Tahiti takes approximately eight hours.

Kate DeVarney, a friend of Blasey Ford, had previously told CNN that Blasey Ford did not enjoy flying because she “really has a hard time being in a place where there’s no escape route.”

CNN reported: “Two longtime friends of Ford’s told CNN this week that she has previously described feeling uncomfortable – even struggling – when she is in enclosed spaces without an ‘escape route’ or more than one exit door, and suggested that this discomfort stemmed from the alleged encounter with Kavanaugh. This was the reason that Ford did not enjoy flying, DeVarney said – an airplane was ‘the ultimate closed space where you cannot get away.’ ”

Meanwhile, Blasey Ford also told the committee she did not know who paid for her polygraph test.

Blasey Ford’s lawyers on Sept. 26 had released the results of a polygraph examination Blasey Ford said she took on Aug. 7. The polygraph was administered by former FBI agent Jeremiah Hanafin in a Hilton hotel in Maryland.

When asked if she remembers who paid for the test, Ford said, “Not yet, no.”

After a break in the hearing, Blasey Ford’s lawyers clarified that they paid for the polygraph test. “Let me put an end to this mystery,” lawyer Debra Katz said. “Her lawyers have paid for her polygraph, as is routine.”

