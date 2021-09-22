In leaked audio, Maricopa supervisor says ‘ballot harvesting’, ‘dead people voting’ marred 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2021

Mass voter fraud was conducted in Arizona in the 2020 election via “dead people voting” and “ballot harvesting,” a Maricopa County Supervisor said in a leaked phone call.

In audio from a call on Jan. 22, Steve Chucri, county supervisor for District 4, says that a “multifaceted” campaign of voter fraud was conducted in Arizona. “I think it was through dead people voting,” he said.

The audio between Chucri and Shelby Busch from election integrity group We The People AZ Alliance was originally obtained by the Gateway Pundit.

Gateway Pundit’ Jordan Conradson reported on Sept. 22 that Chucri had resigned. “Notice how he doesn’t even deny anything he said but covers it with more lies. Truly, Steve was bullied and silenced by his peers because he pushed for a full forensic audit.”]

In the Jan. 22 call, Busch notes that her organization had been attacked by Big Media for pushing evidence of election fraud as simply being “conspiracy and unfounded truth,” prompting Chucri to interject that “ballot harvesting” may have also taken place in the 2020 election in Arizona.

The call was made before Maricopa County conducted its own partial audit of 2 percent of the 2020 ballots. In audio taken from a later meeting between Chucri, Busch, and fellow WTP AZ Alliance member Steve Robinson, Chucri described this “audit” and recount as being “pretty bullsh*t.”

As National File reported on Sept. 21, Chucri had also suggested that some members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors were keen to stop the state Senate’s full forensic audit because they were worried that such an audit could show they had actually lost.

“[District 3 Supervisor Bill] Gates got scared because he barely won,” Chucri said. “And [Chairman of the Board Jack] Sellers got scared because he only won by 200 votes.” Chucri described their actions as being “self-serving.”

The final results of the Maricopa County audit are expected to be released on Friday at 1 p.m. Arizona time.

