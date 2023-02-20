In lawsuit documents, Dominion employees admit voting equipment ‘riddled with bugs’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2023

Court documents in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News reveal that employees for Dominion described several problems with the company’s equipment.

Just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Eric Coomer, Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, acknowledged that “our shit is just riddled with bugs.”

In 2019, Coomer noted that “our products suck.” He lamented that “[a]lmost all” of Dominion’s technological failings were “due to our complete f— up in installation.”

In another instance, Coomer identified a “*critical* bug leading to INCORRECT results.” He went on to note: “It does not get much worse than that.” He also lamented that “we don’t address our weaknesses effectively!”

Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in its lawsuit against Fox News.

“That is 42 times larger than what Staple Street Capital paid to acquire most of the company as recently as 2018,” Raheem Kassam pointed out in a Feb. 17 substack.com analysis. “Staple Street has already made most of its money back, by the way, with discovery revealing ‘Dominion projects revenues of $98 million,’ for 2022.”

Discovery in the case also revealed that Mark Beckstrand, a Dominion sales manager, confirmed that other parties “have gotten ahold of [Dominion’s] equipment illicitly” in the past.

Beckstrand identified specific instances in Georgia and North Carolina and testified that a Dominion machine was “hacked” in Michigan.

The court filing (which can be viewed here) states that in 2018, Princeton University Professor Andrew Appel published an article illustrating “a serious design flaw” in Dominion’s new machines: “after you mark your ballot, after you review your ballot, the voting machine can print more votes on it.” Appel elaborated that “it’s impossible to absolutely prevent a hacker from replacing the computer’s software with a vote-stealing program that deliberately miscounts the vote.”

The filing also cites a report in 2019 which noted that hackers were able to access multiple Dominion machines, that “ballots could easily be stolen” from the machines “using common items such as a standard trash picker,” that hackers were able to “boot an operating system of their choice and play video games” on Dominion’s machines, and that Dominion’s “filesystem was unencrypted and unprotected.”

The court filing states that internal Dominion documents confirm that Dominion machines suffered several potential glitches in the November 2020 election. After a security expert told the media that Dominion “software should be designed to detect and prevent th[e] kind of glitch” experienced in Antrim County, Michigan during the 2020 presidential election, Coomer told Dominion Vice President Kay Stimson: “He’s not entirely wrong.”

In the immediate aftermath of the election, Dominion received complaints from jurisdictions in Georgia noting “irregularities with machine counts” that required Dominion’s employees “to reprogram the machines.”

