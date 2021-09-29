In just one Michigan county, canvas finds ’18 to 20 percent irregularity and anomaly rate’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2021

A canvassing effort in Michigan of the 2020 election found an “18 to 20 percent irregularity and anomaly rate”in Macomb County.

Jacky Eubanks, who is running for Michigan’s 32nd House seat and is leading the canvassing effort, said the irregularities and anomalies were found in the 2020 vote in Macomb County, which President Donald Trump won but saw his margin of victory shrink from 2016.

In an interview with Gateway Pundit published on Wednesday, Eubanks said: “It all started with, after the election we thought, not only did funny business and fraud happen in Wayne County. Which obviously everybody knows that the city of Detroit is notoriously corrupt and ballot box stuffing happened and there’s apparently 9,000 affidavits that were signed as witnesses to the fraud that took place on election day and the day after in Wayne County.

“But nobody really took a look at Macomb because Macomb went for Trump in 2020. But what I thought was interesting was that Macomb has been the bellwether county for the state of Michigan and has been one, I believe one of nine counties, who have determined who would win the presidency in every presidential election, like ever. So when Trump won Macomb but didn’t win the presidency, I thought that was weird and strange because that was the first time that’s ever happened, and also that his margin of victory went down. So we decided to take a random sample of absentee voters from my hometown of Chesterfield, Michigan, and just go knock on their doors and verify that the name and address on the ballot matches up with what happened in real life. And what we found was really startling. We found between 18% and 20%, it fluctuates because we’re still gathering data, but we’re looking at an 18% to 20% irregularity and anomaly rate based on the canvassing we’ve been doing this summer.”

Eubanks is calling on Michigan residents to call their local representatives and demand a full forensic audit for the state’s 2020 ballots. She also noted that state Republicans have tried to stop her canvassing efforts.

“Shockingly, not the Democrats, it’s the Republicans who are trying to shut this down,” Eubanks said. “So I had no idea that so many people did not want this canvassing effort to go through, or they don’t want an audit at all. And I’m very quickly realizing, the more attention I’m getting for this canvassing effort, the more volunteers who get involved, the more events I go to where I present my findings, the more Republican politicians currently in office try to stop it.”

On her canvassing efforts, Eubanks told the Gateway Pundit:

“We are going to houses, and people that we know there’s an absentee ballot that was counted in their name. And then we just go to those addresses and try to see if we can talk to the voter, whose name is on that ballot. And what we’ve been finding is that there’s a series of different kinds of anomalies. Number one is, if we go to that address, and we find out that there is nobody by that name who lives at that address, and the current homeowner will even say I don’t know who you’re talking about I’ve lived here for two years, 10 years, 20 years, and they don’t know who the person that we’re asking for is. And then another irregularity we have, is when we try to go to an address to verify that name and the address is not valid. For example, we had one ballot assigned to a dentist/a real estate office, we had another ballot that, well many ballots have been assigned to a gigantic apartment complex with many buildings and many numbers within each building and the addresses do not specify a building number or apartment number, so there’s no way to track down to see if this person is real. Other irregularities include, we, we talked to the voter and we say did you, we ask did you vote, and they said no I did not vote in the November 2020 election, and then we say well records show you voted absentee, and then they get upset because they realize they’ve been defrauded and they sign an affidavit.

“The third and most mysterious kind that we found is people who swear they voted in person at the polling precinct on election day, and even recall putting their ballot into the tabulator and recall shredding their absentee ballot if it was mailed to them. Yet, there’s still an absentee ballot that’s been counted in their name, according to official records.

“Now keep in mind all the records we’ve gotten we’re FOIA’d through the township, through the county, and through the state, but all this is online. We would literally need to do a full forensic audit, in order to verify these anomalies, because we’re just checking them against online records, and we don’t know if there’s actually paper ballots and signatures to match the online records.”

Eubanks said her top priority was finding out the full scope of what happened in the 2020 election so it can be prevented in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

“I can’t help but think that if the Democrats got away with rigging the election in 2020, how can we ever be sure that they won’t rig 2022, 2024 and every election here after,” Eubanks said. “So either the current politicians don’t believe there was any fraud, which I’ve presented enough evidence to show that there was, and plenty of other people have shown that there was through their findings. So either they don’t want to see it, they don’t want to look at it, they don’t want to believe it or they know something. And if the audit went through something about them could come out that implicates them in a crime. Those are the only two things I can figure, but I don’t know. Yeah, that’s what we’re dealing with.”

