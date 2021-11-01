In Glasgow to tell world to ‘wake up,’ Sleepy Joe nods off

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2021

Oh, he had jet lag. He’s 4 hours behind. You would fall asleep, too under the circumstances.

That is what Joe Biden’s apologists and unconditional fans claimed after he appeared to nod off at the opening of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday.

But here’s the caveat:

Team Biden, his supporters, and climate alarmists worldwide are contending that this is one of the most important summits in the history of mankind. You would think the supposed Leader of the Free World would be awake, alert and eager to take in every syllable uttered at an event of such monumental importance.

As the day’s opening speaker was proclaiming the summit was “one of the most important meetings in history,” Biden appeared to nod off. Soon after, one of his handlers comes to wake up Sleepy Joe.

Piers Morgan was quick to comment on Biden’s tiredness as he tweeted: “Jeez… not the best look when you’re trying to tell the word to wake up.”

Oh, and speaking of damaging the climate, Biden and his team arrived via Air Force One at Edinburgh Airport earlier on Monday and then traveled in a 20-vehicle motorcade down the M8 to the summit 39 miles away in Glasgow. Carbon footprint anyone?

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief