In Georgia, Rev. Raphael Warnock’s past statements return to haunt him

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2020

Already on the defensive for his past praise of brutal Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is now under fire for a past statement in which he said Americans can’t serve both God and the military.

As shown in a video clip posted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Warnock made the comment during a 2011 sermon.

Noting that Georgia has nine military installations, NRSC senior advisor Matt Whitlock tweeted: “I have a feeling suggesting you can’t be a good person of faith AND serve in the military isn’t going to play well in Georgia.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican and military veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, suggested that Warnock should withdraw from the Georgia Senate run-off race.

“This is an insult to everyone who served. Raphael Warnock should withdraw,” Cotton tweeted.

In the sermon entitled “When Truth Meets Power,” Warnock said that, in America “nobody can serve God and the military.” He added: “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time. America, choose ye this day whom you will serve. Choose ye this day.”

Warnock in the past has also criticized Israel and the police and praised the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who famously declared “God damn America.”

Warnock is running against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 run-off election whose outcome could determine control of the Senate. A second Georgia run-off will be held the same day between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

