In deposition, former Dominion VP Coomer admitted company shared his leftist views

October 13, 2021

In a Sept. 23 deposition, Eric Coomer, the former director of security and product strategy for Dominion Voting Systems, said that Dominion shared his extreme leftist beliefs and that he only “screwed up” because he allowed the political right to make him the “perfect villain.”

Coomer has filed lawsuits against 15 organizations and people, including attorney Sidney Powell and former Tech CEO Joe Oltmann, for defamation in his home state of Colorado.

That expensive legal offensive has had the effect of deterring and silencing minority conservative media reporting on the evidence of not only mail-in ballot irregularities but the poorly-understood role of Internet-connected election equipment and software in the tabulation and adjudication of voting data.

Coomer claims to have been defamed by journalists who allegedly said he was tied to Antifa, and that he helped rig the 2020 election against President Donald Trump.

He became known to the world courtesy of Oltmann’s investigation of Antifa as detailed in his interview with WorldTribune columnist Michele Malkin.

The deposition reveals Coomer had lied in a Dec. 8, 2020 op-ed he authored in the Denver Post when he stated that he did not have any social media accounts, and that any Facebook posts attributed to him that were circulating throughout the public were “fabricated,” pretending to be him, but not authored by him.

“I want to be very clear: I have no connection to the Antifa movement, I did not ‘rig,’ or influence the election, nor have I participated in any calls, demonstrations, or other demonstrable activity related to any political party or social justice/action group. Additionally, any posts on social media channels purporting to be from me have also been fabricated. I do not have a Twitter account and my Facebook account is not active. These individuals are impersonating me,” Coomer wrote.

Powell’s lawyer Barry Arrington was able to get Coomer to admit that he had, indeed, written Facebook messages prior to the 2020 presidential election which Coomer had denied writing.

Coomer’s Facebook posts included:

“If you are planning to vote for that autocratic, narcissistic fascist asshat blowhard and his Christian jihadist VP pic, UNFRIEND ME NOW!”

“Only an absolute F—-ING IDIOT could ever vote for that wind-bag, f—tard FASCIST RACIST F—! No bull—-, I don’t give a damn if you’re a friend, family or random acquaintance, pull the level, mark an oval, touch a screen for that carnival barker… UNFRIEND ME NOW.”

Coomer then qualified his long-rant against Trump by saying this about Dominion:

“…these opinions are rational, and completely my own. They are based in reason and highly credible. Though they are not necessarily the thoughts of my employer, though if not, I should probably find another job… Who wants to work for completely morons?”

The Gateway Pundit, one of the organizations sued by Coomer, noted that he was “head of Product Strategy and Security for voting systems in 28 presidential election states in 2020, including every swing state, and yet was publicly posting vicious anti-Trump screeds, including the nastiest comments possible against Trump voters whom he called fascists.”

Oltmann wrote in a Telegram post: “Get excited about what is happening because we are winning. Dominion will soon be done, Biden will be removed and the radical left will be destroyed. Count on it.”

Here is the portion of the deposition where Coomer contends Dominion agrees with his leftist views:

