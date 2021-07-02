In CCP 100th Anniversary speech, Xi celebrates China’s success in ‘building a new’ Marxist world

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2021

While U.S.-based multinational corporations still eagerly seek the blessing of China’s tyrannical regime, President Xi Jinping made abundantly clear July 1 in a fiery and cocksure address marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party that the nation remains wholeheartedly committed to pursuing a Marxist societal vision, albeit one fit for a “contemporary” 21st century country.

“Nike is a brand that is of China and for China,” CEO John Donahoe very bluntly declared during a call with Wall Street analysts last week. This asseveration of loyalty came days before Xi’s inflammatory speech, in which he warned that any foreign entities attempting to bully the nation would “get their heads bashed,” and saluted the new world being birthed by the Red Asian superpower.

“Through tenacious struggle, the party and the Chinese people showed the world that the Chinese people were capable of not only dismantling the old world, but also building a new one,” Xi proclaimed.

American corporations are actively abetting the formation of this new world. Xi made clear that it will be one very much infused with a Marxist soul. The website Quartz posted a full transcript of the speech. Xi stated of Marxism:

We must continue to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context. Marxism is the fundamental guiding ideology upon which our party and country are founded; it is the very soul of our party and the banner under which it strives. The Communist Party of China upholds the basic tenets of Marxism and the principle of seeking truth from facts. Based on China’s realities, we have developed keen insights into the trends of the day, seized the initiative in history, and made painstaking explorations. We have thus been able to keep adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times, and to guide the Chinese people in advancing our great social revolution. At the fundamental level, the capability of our party and the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics are attributable to the fact that Marxism works.

On the journey ahead, we must continue to uphold Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, and fully implement the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must continue to adapt the basic tenets of Marxism to China’s specific realities and its fine traditional culture. We will use Marxism to observe, understand, and steer the trends of our times, and continue to develop the Marxism of contemporary China and in the 21st century.

We must uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. We must follow our own path – this is the bedrock that underpins all the theories and practices of our Party. More than that, it is the historical conclusion our party has drawn from its struggles over the past century. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is a fundamental achievement of the party and the people, forged through innumerable hardships and great sacrifices, and it is the right path for us to achieve national rejuvenation. As we have upheld and developed socialism with Chinese characteristics and driven coordinated progress in material, political, cultural-ethical, social, and ecological terms, we have pioneered a new and uniquely Chinese path to modernization, and created a new model for human advancement.

With his reference to the Theory of the Three Represents, Xi was specifically emphasizing that private enterprise would help advance Chinese communism.

“Former President Jiang Zemin was famed for his ‘Three Represents,’ which embraced private entrepreneurs and were written into the party’s constitution,” Reuters states of the theory.

At the turn of the century, the theory was used by Westerners keen on doing business with China to promote the notion that capitalism would help transition the Chinese away from Marxism. Now, some 20 years later, it is becoming clear that nothing could be further from the truth.

As Charles J. Urlacher wrote at the American Greatness website on May 7, harnessing global corporations to further Marxist goals is a strategy as old as Vladimir Lenin.

Urlacher quoted Jiang, who declared in 2013 (emphasis by the author):

“The establishment of the (capitalist) four special economic zones of Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Shantou, and Xiamen was an important step in opening China to the outside world and a new experiment in utilizing foreign funds, technology, and managerial skills to develop the socialist economy.”

Xi reiterated in his July 1 address that socialism remains the endgame:

Looking back on the path we have traveled and forward to the journey that lies ahead, it is certain that with the firm leadership of the party and the great unity of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, we will achieve the goal of building a great modern socialist country in all respects….

It is a path that far too many America-based multinational corporations are willing to take as well, provided temporary profits are substantial.

