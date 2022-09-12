In 3-day span, Border Patrol caught 10 sex offenders, a murderer, and several gang members

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 12, 2022

Over the span of just three days last week, U.S. Border Patrol encountered 2,690 illegal aliens. Among them were 10 sex offenders, a murderer, and four gang members, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said.

“The dangers are real,” Ortiz said in a tweet.

Border Patrol agents in that three-day span also confiscated 100 fentanyl pills and 71 pounds of methamphetamine.

In the previous week, Customs and Border Protection announced that agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector had stopped 21 gang members, two sex offenders and those with prior convictions for robbery and battery.

One of those nabbed was a Mexican national with prior conviction for indecency and sexual contact with a child. Another was a Salvadoran 18th Street gang member with a prior conviction for aggravated homicide.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced two weeks ago that it had arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant with a prior conviction for indecency with a child and multiple deportations.

“In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences,” Ortiz said.

