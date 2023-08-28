Impeachment ‘inquiry’? Trump predicts ‘oblivion’ for GOP

by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said it is almost certain the House will open an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden once Congress returns from its August recess.

“If you look at all the information we’ve been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” the California Republican said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.” “That provides Congress the apex of legal power.”

House Republicans have been investigating the president for potential foreign influence peddling based on family business ties overseas when he was vice president.

“There’s two forms of justice when it comes to America,” McCarthy said. “When you look at this, it looks like a culture of corruption that’s been happening within the entire Biden family. You’ve got to be able to answer that to the American public.”

Trump’s response on social media was essentially “cool story, bro.”

In a Truth Social post, the former president wrote:

The Republicans in Congress, though well meaning, keep talking about an Impeachment “Inquiry” on Crooked Joe Biden. Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off, and he wouldn’t give One Billion Dollars to Ukraine unless they “got rid of the Prosecutor.” Biden is a Stone Cold Crook-You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven. These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES – For NOTHING! Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US! I NEVER HAD AN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, I HAD AN IMPEACHMENT, WHICH I WON! IT WAS STARTED IMMEDIATELY, NO MEETINGS, NO STUDY, NO DELAYS. THE LUNATIC FASCHISTS & MARXISTS PLAY THE GAME DIFFERENTLY. THEY ARE OUT TO DESTROY AMERICA. MAGA!

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin detailed the involvement he believed Joe Biden, the then-vice president, played in his firing and how it involved Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

During the interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Shokin said he was fired in 2016 because he was investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board. Shokin also claimed that Joe and Hunter Biden accepted bribes in the case.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party is fooling itself in believing it can in the era of Trump “return to a Bush-era neocon Republicanism that simply doesn’t exist anymore outside the beltway,” Melissa Mackenzie, Publisher of The American Spectator, wrote in an Aug. 25 analysis.

“The Democrats and the media run a constant clown show, but the Republicans play along as useless puppets, willfully participating in a system designed to destroy them,” Mackenzie wrote. “The Republican Party is allowing itself to be rigged by playing by the rules of an old system that no longer exists. The Democrats, bureaucracy, and media are vicious apparatchiks. They are a dirty and obvious enemy who clearly need to be fought. The Republicans are worse because they don’t see their own participation in the Big Lie. They would rather step over Trump’s dead political body than save the republic. In so doing, they will never have power again, even if they regain it. They will be vassals of the state apparatus, nothing more … or else.”

