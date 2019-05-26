Impeachment distraction: Democrats’ final option to cover-up Deep State crimes

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared war on President Trump. Never before has a house speaker so publicly vilified and insulted a sitting president like she did recently.

Prior to a meeting with Trump to discuss infrastructure spending, the San Francisco liberal said the “president is engaged in a cover-up.” The reason she libeled Trump is because her House Democratic caucus is divided on impeachment.

The party’s left-wing, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Adam Schiff, are demanding Pelosi acquiesce to their lust to begin impeachment proceedings. Consumed by their rabid hatred for the president, the radical Left wants to morally taint and humiliate him. Even if they can’t convict Trump in the Senate, the sheer spectacle of impeachment will paralyze and cripple his administration.

Pelosi, however, realizes impeachment will alienate swing voters, especially in those districts Democrats won that gave her the House majority upon which her speakership is based. In fact, moderate Democrats have repeatedly told her impeachment — for them — is political suicide. This means that, should House Democrats go ahead and impeach Trump, it is very likely they will lose their congressional majority after the 2020 election. Pelosi doesn’t have the votes to impeach; and even if she did, she knows it will probably cost her the gavel.

Hence, she is following the next best option: impeachment-lite. Unleash countless House investigations, issue endless subpoenas, accuse the president of criminal, lawless behavior — keep throwing enough red meat to the anti-Trump Democratic base without actually triggering impeachment proceedings.

The result is that the country has become ungovernable.

Pelosi held a press conference Thursday where she didn’t just repeat her slanderous charge that Trump is engaged in a “cover-up” — in other words, the president is a criminal — but she claimed he is “villainous” and mentally unstable. She called for his family to stage an “intervention” and try to convince him to leave office. Pelosi even openly joked with reporters that the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment to oust Trump from power.

Think about it: The house speaker is now publicly vilifying Trump as being mentally and physically unfit to hold office. In her eyes, he is not just a racist, bigoted, treasonous criminal, but deranged. There is no way a functioning government can exist with this kind of blind hatred and enmity.

Yet, Pelosi may be forced — or rather, dragged — into backing impeachment proceedings. The reason is simple: Her hysterical, demonizing rhetoric is only fueling the impeachment fires raging on the Left. The more she calls him a dangerous gangster and mentally unhinged, the more liberal Democrats and their media allies will demand Trump’s ouster. She is creating a Frankenstein’s monster.

But Pelosi refuses to answer one basic question: Covering up for what? For there to be a cover-up, there needs to be an underlying crime. Russia collusion? The Mueller report blew that conspiracy theory to smithereens. Obstruction of justice? Nope. Even Robert Mueller couldn’t recommend charges on that score — and that was his mandate. In other words, after $35 million, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 witnesses, 19 professional anti-Trump investigators, 40 FBI agents, millions of documents handed over and examined, and a 22-month comprehensive, thorough investigation, Mueller’s team was unable to uncover any crimes — not even one.

Rather than accept the facts (and reality), Democrats are now peddling some vague “cover-up” accusations in the desperate hope to bring Trump down. They are engaging in a coup, a deliberate campaign to overturn the 2016 election results. The only ones assaulting the Constitution and American democracy are Pelosi’s Democrats. This is not only subversion. It is treason.

Ultimately, Pelosi will have no choice but to cave to the progressive firebrands on impeachment. It will not only happen. It is all but inevitable. Trump has now — finally — gone on offense. He has ordered all intelligence agencies, including CIA Director Gina Haspel, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and FBI Director Chris Wray to “fully” cooperate in handing over all classified materials to Attorney General William Barr to help with his investigation of the origins of the Russia probe. Moreover, the president has granted Barr complete authority to declassify all documents and warrants related to the investigation and surveillance of the 2016 Trump campaign — especially, the FISA warrants used to spy on Trump advisor, Carter Page.

In other words, the crimes of the Deep State — illegal spying on a rival presidential campaign, the frame up of a president as a Russian agent to oust him from power, the misuse and manipulation of bogus intelligence, such as the Steele dossier, to mislead the FISA courts to destroy political opponents, and the politicization of our intelligence community and the FBI into a partisan arm of the Democratic Party — are about to be exposed.

The Democrats, complicit in the greatest political scandal in U.S. history, will need to do something, anything, to divert the public’s attention. The only option they have is impeachment. For them, impeaching Trump is necessary in order to cover-up their illegal, criminal and treasonous behavior.

Pelosi is more than simply an odious, semi-senile smear merchant. She is an embodiment of our corrupt, venal ruling class. She is a key creature of the Washington swamp — one of its oldest, most vile snakes.

Trump is on the verge of draining that swamp. This is why she and her fellow Democrats are melting down and lashing out. Their rule is coming to an end. And all the Botox in her face, all the slurring and stammering of her speech, and all the cheap insults and puerile name-calling pouring out of her shriveled, plastic lips will not be able to save her.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

