‘I’m about to ask you to make a donation…’: Dem fundraising emails go out as Kavanaugh hearing opens

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2018

After less than 30 minutes of the Sept. 27 Senate hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats were already in the fundraising mode.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, who recently said men in the United States need to “shut up and step up,” wrote to donors in a real-time email that moved less than a half hour into the Sept. 27 hearing:

“I am about to ask you to make a donation to support my re-election campaign before the FEC fundraising deadline on Sunday. Can you give me a quick second to explain why this request is so important, especially today?

“Here’s the main reason: I am spending every minute of my day fighting the Republicans who are desperate to rush Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and deny a fair investigation into the credible sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“This has to be my focus. I’m going to continue to prepare and demand a thorough investigation into these claims – and I am going to fight to make sure Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and any other woman who courageously steps forward to tell her story isn’t smeared by conservatives ready to walk over these credible claims against Kavanaugh.

“What that means is I have limited time to campaign for our re-election or to fundraise – making us particularly vulnerable to right-wing attacks. So, while I’m focused on stopping Kavanaugh’s nomination and finding the truth, I’m asking you to step up now and ensure my team in Hawaii has everything they need to win our campaign in November. Can I count on you.”

In their calls for a “thorough investigation,” Democrats continue to insist the FBI should be investigating the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in his opening remarks on Sept. 27, used a Democrats’ own words from the past to shoot down calls for the FBI to investigate the allegations.

Grassley noted that Sen. Joe Biden, during the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings, had said “The next person who refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn’t understand anything. The FBI explicitly does not in this or any other case reach a conclusion. Period. They say he said, she said, and they said, period. So when people wave an FBI report before you, understand they do not, they do not, they do not reach conclusions. They do not make recommendations.”

Grassley went on to add that the FBI “provided us with the allegations. Now it’s up to the Senate to assess their credibility. Which bring us to today.”

