Illinois state senator to gun owner: Maybe we’ll just confiscate your guns

June 21, 2019

Illinois state Sen. Julie A. Morrison responded to a citizen gun owner’s concern over a new state assault weapons law by hinting that gun “confiscation” could be a remedy to the citizen’s complaining.

During a public meeting sponsored by Democratic senators, the firearm-owning citizen said, “Senator Morrison, you have a Senate Bill 107 to take away some of my automatic firearms.”

Morrison replied, “To clarify, I’m not really taking your gun away from you; you just can’t buy any new ones.”

The gun owner responded: “You want me to turn them over to the state police unless I pay a fine for each firearm and register them, then I get to keep them. So, if I get to keep it — if I pay a fine and register it — then, how dangerous is it in the first place and why do you need to ban it all? Why do you need to try to ban my semi-automatic firearm?”

Morrison then said: “Well, you just maybe changed my mind. Maybe we won’t have a fine at all. Maybe it’ll just be a confiscation and we won’t have to worry about paying the fine.”

A synopsis of Senate Bill 107 posted on the Illinois General Assembly website said the bill “Amends the Criminal Code of 2012. Makes it unlawful for any person to knowingly possess an assault weapon 300 days after the effective date of the amendatory Act, except possession of weapons registered with the Department of State Police in the time provided. Provides exemptions and penalties. Effective immediately.”

The bill defines “assault weapon” as “a semi-automatic rifle that has the capacity to accept a large capacity magazine detachable or otherwise and one or more of the following…”

Then it provides a very long list of options that can be seen here.

The NRA said that some of the guns that could be banned under the Illinois law include:

• Any semi-automatic rifle or handgun that can accept a detachable magazine greater than ten rounds in capacity and has one or more features, such as a protruding grip for the support hand; a folding, telescoping, or thumbhole stock; a handguard; or a muzzle brake or compensator.

• Any semi-automatic shotgun that has one or more feature such as the ability to accept a detachable magazine; a folding, telescoping, or thumbhole stock; or a protruding grip for the support hand.

• Any fixed magazine semi-automatic rifles or handguns greater than ten rounds in capacity and fixed magazine semi-automatic shotguns greater than five rounds in capacity.

• Any shotgun with a revolving cylinder.

• Any part or accessory that would configure a firearm as above.

