Illegal, who served only 8 years for killing 4 children, gets just 2 years after illegally re-entering U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2020

An illegal immigrant who was deported after killing four American children in a 2008 school bus crash has been sentenced to two years in prison after illegally returning to the United States, a report said.

Olga Marina Franco del Cid, a 35-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, to two years in prison after illegally re-entering the country, Breitbart News reported.

In November 2019, ICE agents arrested Franco del Cid after learning of her illegal re-entry to the U.S. through the southern border.

She could have received up to 20 years in prison for the illegal re-entry guilty plea.

On February 18, 2008, Franco del Cid ran a stop sign and slammed into a school bus carrying 28 children.

Franco del Cid killed 13-year-old Jesse Javens, 12-year-old Reed Stevens, nine-year-old Emilee Olson, and nine-year-old Hunter Javens. Fourteen others were injured.

In October 2008, after being found guilty on 24 charges including four counts of criminal vehicular homicide, Franco del Cid was sentenced to just 12 and a half years in jail.

By April 2016, Franco del Cid had served only eight years in Minnesota and was set free. Immediately upon release, she was turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and deported in May 2016.

Sometime between late 2016 and 2019, ICE officials said Franco del Cid returned to the U.S. and was living less than three hours away from where she had killed the four children in 2008.

