Illegal immigrants, NFL stars join ranks of vaccine skeptics

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2021

When Team Biden opened the U.S. southern border to a flood of illegals, it likely fully expected those pouring across to do two things: Vote Democrat and, why not? Get the jab.

But reports out of federal detention centers show that roughly 30 percent of illegal immigrants housed in the facilities at the border have refused the Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, in the oh-so-woke National Football League (NFL), taking a knee seemingly is more acceptable to some players than taking the jab. Politics is one thing but staying healthy in a contact sport is another.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), illegal immigrants are refusing the vaccine for the same reasons that many Americans are — because many doubt that it is safe.

ICE’s revelation on the skepticism of illegals when it comes to getting the jab comes as reports have shown that coronavirus cases are surging in the detention centers as record numbers of illegals continue to arrive at border crossings.

There have been nine Covid deaths and 20,000 coronavirus cases among those detained by ICE.

In a May letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the American Civil Liberties Union said Team Biden’s vaccine efforts at the migrant facilities has been a “widespread failure.”

As for the NFL, the league’s highest-paid receiver, DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals, said he is “questioning his future” in the league over the NFL’s position on vaccinations.

“Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL,” Hopkins said in a now-deleted tweet.

Leonard Fournette, running back on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has also appeared to speak out against the league, tweeting “Vaccine I can’t do it…”. He quickly deleted the post.

The NFL released a memo to teams on Thursday saying that any team which has a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players will forfeit the game.

“The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources,” NFL reporter Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter. “Massive implications.”

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said that he disagrees with the NFL’s protocols.

“This is crazy,” Beasley tweeted in June. “Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No.”

“The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here.”

Also in June, Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat stated that he did not intend to receive the vaccine.

“Obviously, they want everybody to be vaccinated to move more freely around the facility and with traveling and all that type of stuff. But everybody has their own beliefs, and they’re entitled to their own decision,” he said.

