Illegal arrested in connection with murder of 2-year-old Maryland boy was released twice by sanctuary county

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 28, 2024

On two separate occasions, 25-year-old Nilson Trejo-Granados was arrested for theft in Montgomery County, Maryland. Both times Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an immigration detainer. Both times, authorities in the sanctuary Montgomery County ignored the detainers and released Trejo-Granados.

Trejo-Granados, a native of El Salvador who entered the U.S. illegally, has been arrested again, this time in connection with the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres.

The Prince George’s County Police Department announced Monday they’re charging Trejo-Granados with first and second-degree murder.

According to ICE records, the Montgomery County Police Department arrested Trejo-Granados on March 21, 2023, and charged him with theft. While those charges remain pending, ICE lodged an Immigration Detainer on Trejo-Granados with the Montgomery County Detention Center (MCDC) on March 22, 2023. The MCDC refused to honor the detainer and Trejo-Granados was released on March 27, 2023.

In September of 2023, Montgomery County Police arrested Trejo-Granados for theft again. ICE lodged another detainer, which MCDC ignored.

Trejo-Granados is the fifth suspect arrested for the Feb. 8 shooting that killed Poou-Caceres and injured his 17-year-old mom, police said.

The toddler was caught in the crossfire between two groups involved in a territorial dispute over drug dealing in Langley Park, according to charging documents.

Assistant State’s Attorney Giovanna Miller said that Granados-Trejo is “a co-conspirator or an accomplice” in a murder — and has previously failed to appear in court at least three times while also using several aliases.

Judge Donnaka Varner Lewis agreed that he’s a flight risk and ordered him held without bail.

Four other suspects have been arrested in the case: Israel Fuentes, 33, Johnny Alejandro Turciosa, 28, and two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old both charged as adults.

Fuentes and Turcios are said to have been in one of the groups in the shootout, while the two teenagers were in another.

Granados-Trejo admitted to police that he was riding in a stolen Ford Explorer with Fuentes and Turcios at the time of the shooting — and that he saw Fuentes “shooting a firearm during the incident,” according to charging documents.

