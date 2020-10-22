‘I’ll even help them pack’: Ohio sheriff happy to help any celebrity wanting to leave if Trump wins

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2020

Butler County Ohio Sheriff Richard Jones says celebrities should make good on their vows to leave the United States if President Donald Trump wins another four years.

And he’s personally willing to help them.

“It’s that time of election year again,” Jones wrote on his office’s official Facebook account in what was stylized to look like a news release. “Celebrities threatening to leave the United States if the President is re-elected. This happened in 2016 and it is believed not one celebrity left then and it appears the same threats are being made this election year.”

In 2016, dozens of celebrities — including Miley Cyrus, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Streisand, Cher and Lena Dunham, among others — pledged to but never made good on a promise to flee the country if Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

The statement said Jones would “like to extend an invitation to put money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country this time around if President Trump is re-elected.”

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” he added.

Among the leftist celebs that Jones would be all too happy to help are ancient rockers Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Lee and pop star John Legend and his oh-so-woke wife Chrissy Teigen.

Springsteen has said he’ll be “on the next plane” to Australia if Trump is re-elected.

Lee, the drummer for Motley Crue, told The Big Issue he’d go “back to my Motherland,” the UK.

Legend says he and Teigen might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if Trump wins on Nov. 3.

Comedian Michael Loftus told “Fox & Friends Weekend”: “They really think they’re that important. They really think we’re walking around going, ‘Wait, what? Springsteen’s going to leave? And Tommy Lee? Oh, I’m changing my vote!’ ”

Sheriff Jones might think about reconsidering his offer if one celebrity makes good on her promise. Singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks said that if Trump is re-elected she wants to move to another planet.

“Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people, and we’re like the arc, and someone can take us and let us live on another planet until the next four years are over,” Nicks said. A one-way ticket to Mars is likely very pricey.

Who else is on the 2020 list? Why, none other than the man Trump refers to as “Pencil Neck” — Rep. Adam Schiff.

Recently, Schiff was invited to speak at George Washington University on the topic of “Social Media Disinformation and Election Interference”.

Schiff spoke of the impact of “disinformation” on the election, saying, “The economic incentives are simply too powerful for continuation of the status quo.”

To which the moderator replied, “Before we move to Canada, at your hearing last week ….”

To which Schiff cut off the moderator and said: “We may ALL be moving to Canada soon.”

In that case, many, many more people along with Sheriff Jones would be lining up to buy a one-way ticket. Enough might even be raised to enable “Pencil Neck” to join Stevie.

