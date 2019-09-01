Ilhan Omar skirts NY Post reporter after most media ignore her alleged affair

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar is alleged to have had an extramarital affair with a fundraising consultant whom her campaign paid over $200,000.

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) last week filed a complaint against the Minnesota Democrat with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC). The complaint alleges that Omar used campaign funds to pursue her alleged affair with Tim Mynett.

The New York Post has been out front in the coverage of Omar’s alleged affair. The Post, in an Aug. 27 exclusive, reported it had obtained the divorce filing in which Mynett’s wife, Dr. Beth Mynett, says Tim Mynett told her in April that he was having an affair with Omar and that he had emoted a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota congresswoman.

On Aug. 27, Omar ignored a New York Post reporter who had attempted to ask her about the alleged affair during an event at the University of Minnesota.

“Rather than respond to the Post reporter, Omar quickly walked over to shake hands with a nearby police officer stationed outside the college’s Mayo Memorial Auditorium,” Breitbart News reported. “The reporter pressed Omar for a second time, but the Minnesota Democrat once again ignored him” as she made her way into the event.

Meanwhile, the corporate media has largely steered clear of the story, which observers say only solidifies the double standard the leftist media employ when covering such things.

Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk tweeted: “When the media thought Donald Trump used campaign funds to pay Stormy Daniels—nonstop coverage But when it is proven that @IlhanMN used campaign funds to pay her illicit lover, the media is practically silent. If it weren’t for double standards, the media would have none at all”

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted: “If Ilhan Omar were a man we’d be talking a whole lot more about her alleged affair and apparent violation of campaign finance laws.”

The Washington Post and NBC News have reported on the Omar affair allegations, but CNN, ABC, CBS, The New York Times, The Daily Beast and Vox have all ignored the story.

CNN reported heavily on the Trump-Stormy Daniels story and made disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti a star in the resistance movement.

ABC, The New York Times, The Daily Beast, Vox and CBS all reported extensively on the Daniels story. CBS interviewed Daniels on 60 Minutes.

Omar, a 37-year-old mother of three, paid Tim Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising and travel expenses.

According to FEC filings, Omar’s campaign between April and June issued eight payments totaling $21,547 to E. Street Group for travel fees. The NLPC alleges the timelines of the affair and travel payments that Omar’s campaign made to E. Street Group coincide.

FEC guidelines bar lawmakers from using campaign money for personal travel expenses unless the candidate repays the money from their personal accounts.

“If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett’s LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett’s romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature,” reads NLPC’s complaint. “Rep. Omar’s filings do not reveal subsequent reimbursements for Mynett’s travel.”

Dr. Beth Mynett and Tim Mynett have a 13-year-old son.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court papers say, according to the New York Post’s exclusive.

“Defendant met Rep. Omar while working for her,’’ the document states. “Although devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration, Plaintiff told Defendant that she loved him, and was willing to fight for the marriage.

“Defendant, however, told her that was not an option for him’’ and moved out the next day, the papers say.

“It is clear to Plaintiff that her marriage to Defendant is over and that there is no hope of reconciliation,’’ according to the filing.

Omar recently separated from her husband, according to reports.

In an interview with WCCO, Omar denied allegations of the affair and said she would not address her personal life.

“Are you separated from your husband? Are you dating somebody?” WCCO reporter Esme Murphy asked Omar.

“No, I am not,” she replied, before adding, “As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

Omar’s husband, Ahmed Hirsi, is a former banker who was hired as a senior policy aide to a Minnesota city councilwoman last year, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported at the time. Omar was previously married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Reports have said that Omar’s marriage to Elmi was illegal immigration fraud because he is her brother and that they wed so he could obtain American citizenship. Omar called that allegation “absolutely false and ridiculous.”

