by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 9, 2023

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said that the Biden Department of Justice has secured former President Donald Trump’s GOP nomination for president in 2024 with the new federal indictment out of Florida.

“I want to be very clear here: Donald Trump and I have had our ups and downs,” Mace told Fox News late Thursday. “But I want the American people to know, to make no mistake, this is the executive branch tonight trying to take out their number one opponent for the presidency of the United States in 2024.”

The exact charges against Trump stem from classified documents held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and efforts to return them to the National Archives.

One of Trump’s attorneys, Jim Trusty, told television networks late Thursday that a summons document refers to provisions related to the Espionage Act; obstruction of an official proceeding; falsifying or destroying records pertinent to a federal investigation; and false statements and conspiracy.

Mace also pointed to the lack of charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server for official business.

“Everyone’s held to a different standard but Donald Trump, and that’s wrong,” Mace said. “And, I do believe tonight that Joe Biden just secured Donald Trump‘s nomination for Republicans in 2024.”

“Donald Trump‘s no fan of mine,” Mace added. “He primaried me last year, so I’m not a shill, but I see this and I see how unfair it’s been.”

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said: “If the president in power can jail his political opponents, which is what Joe Biden is trying to do tonight, we don’t have a republic anymore.”

