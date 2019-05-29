IDF strikes Syrian missile battery which fired on jets in Israel territory

FPI / May 29, 2019

By David Isaac, World Israel News.com

Israel struck a Syrian missile battery after it launched a missile at one of its fighter jets in Israeli airspace on Monday, the IDF said. The missile landed in Syrian territory after missing its target.

“Earlier today, a Syrian anti-aircraft system fired at an IDF aircraft as it was carrying out a routine flight in Israel. The projectile landed in Syrian territory. In response, we targeted the Syrian launcher that was responsible for firing it,” the IDF tweeted on Monday.

SANA, the Syrian news agency confirmed the strike. “An Israeli missile targeted Tel al-Shaar in Quneitra … a military vehicle was targeted and there are wounded,” it said.

Two Syrian soldiers were killed, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based information service. Its director earlier reported that three Syrian soldiers were wounded.

It also reported that at least one of the Israeli missiles was downed by Syrian fire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, “A short while ago the Syrian army attempted to hit an Israeli plane; it did not succeed. In response the air force destroyed the launcher that fired on the plane. Our policy is clear – we will not tolerate any aggression against us, and we will respond forcefully.”

In September 2018, the IDF revealed that it had carried out roughly 200 strikes in Syria since 2017. According to the IDF, the attacks made use of over 800 missiles and bombs that were dropped on selected sites, mostly from fighter jets.

Israel’s main goal is to prevent Iran from establishing a presence in Syria and from transferring munitions to its proxy, Hizbullah, in Lebanon.

