Idaho doctor: ’20 times increase’ in cancer in vaccinated patients

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2021

An Idaho doctor reported that he is seeing a massive “uptick” in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab, said in a video shared on Twitter that “since January 1, in the laboratory, I’m seeing a 20 times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis.”

“I’m not exaggerating at all because I look at my numbers year over year, I’m like ‘Gosh, I’ve never seen this many endometrial cancers before,’ ” he continued.

Cole said the Covid vaccines seem to be causing serious autoimmune issues.

The doctor noted that two types of cells are required for adequate immune system function: “Helper T-cells,” also called “CD4 cells,” and “killer T-cells,” often known as “CD8 cells.”

Cole said that “post-vaccine, what we are seeing is a drop in your killer T-cells, in your CD8 cells. And what do CD8 cells do? They keep all other viruses in check.”

Cole noted that, as a result of the vaccine-induced “killer T-cell” suppression, he is seeing an “uptick” of not only endometrial cancer, but also melanomas, as well as herpes, shingles, mono, and a “huge uptick” in HPV (Human papillomavirus infection) when “looking at the cervical biopsies of women.”

LifeSiteNews noted in a Sept. 13 report that Cole “came into prominence in January of 2021 when the Idaho government put in place an effort called ‘Capitol Clarity,’ with the stated goal of keeping Idahoans informed about the facts surrounding Covid-19.”

Capitol Clarity has since hosted Dr. Cole multiple times to provide information to the public about vaccine safety and Covid-19 measures more broadly.

The videos of Cole at these events, which were originally posted on YouTube, have since been deleted by the Google-owned video platform in a continual effort of censorship by Big Tech.

This doctor trained at the Mayo Clinic and runs the largest independent testing laboratory in Idaho. Listen to what his lab testing is showing: pic.twitter.com/VtdjQMluzF — ToTheLifeboats (@ToTheLifeboats) August 25, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief