ICE releases list of murderers, rapists protected by Washington state’s sanctuary laws

June 26, 2019

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently released details of several cases in the Pacific Northwest where local jails ignored requested ICE detainers and released illegal immigrants who went on to commit horrific crimes.

ICE officials slammed Washington’s new sanctuary state law which went into effect last month.

“ICE maintains that cooperation by local officials is an indispensable component of promoting public safety,” the agency said in a press release. “Policy makers who strive to make it more difficult to remove dangerous criminal aliens and aim to stop the cooperation of local officials and business partners, harm the very communities whose welfare they have sworn to protect.”

Under the new Washington state law, local law enforcement agencies are broadly prohibited from asking about immigration status or place of birth unless directly connected to a criminal investigation, and both local jails and state prisons are prohibited from complying with voluntary “immigration holds” requested by federal authorities or from notifying federal authorities when an immigrant is about to be released from their custody.

The cases in which ICE requested detainers on criminal illegals in Washington:

• Illegal alien arrested for murdering, dismembering victim after local police fail to notify ICE of his release: In October 2017, ICE identified Rosalio Ramos-Ramos who is an illegally present Honduran citizen with prior criminal convictions and four prior removals from the United States at a city jail in Washington. ICE lodged a detainer, but he was released without notification to ICE. In January 2018, Ramos-Ramos was arrested again and booked at a local county jail for murder. ICE has lodged another detainer with local jail officials.

• County jail ignores ICE detainer, illegal alien suspected of killing wife after release: In March 2018, ICE located and lodged a detainer on Martin Gallo-Gallardo, a citizen of Mexico who was unlawfully present in the United States, after locating him in an Oregon county jail. Jail officials did not honor the immigration detainer and released the convicted criminal two days later, without notifying ICE. Following his release, ICE made multiple, unsuccessful attempts to locate and arrest the man. In October 2018, Gallo-Gallardo was arrested again, this time on a felony murder charges for allegedly killing his wife.

• County jail ignores ICE detainer, Honduran mans suspected of murder after release: In September 2016, ICE located Elder Carceres-Coello, an illegally present Honduran man with multiple prior criminal convictions being held at a county jail in Washington. ICE lodged a detainer with the jail, but in February 2017, county officials did not honor the detainer and released him. In July 2017, Carceres-Coello was again arrested, this time for theft and property destruction. In July 2017, despite criminal charges, convictions and previous immigration removals going back to 2005, county jail officials released Carceres-Coello without notifying ICE. In August 2017, Carceres-Coello was arrested yet again, this time for homicide and robbery. As of June 2019, he was being held on both murder and robbery charges at a local county jail.

• County jail releases illegal immigrant, man later kills wife and self in apparent murder-suicide: In December 2016, ICE located and lodged a detainer on Christian Octavio Parra, who was being held in a county jail in Washington. Octavio Parra was a Mexican citizen who was illegally present in the U.S. and had prior immigration encounters. Local jail officials did not honor the immigration detainer and released the convicted criminal in August 2017 without notifying ICE. A little over a month later, Octavio Parra shot and killed his estranged wife before taking his own life.

• County jail refuses to honor immigration detainer, releases child rapist: In January 2014, ICE encountered Jorge Luis Romero-Arriaga, an illegally present citizen of Honduras, at a county jail in Kent, Washington. Romero-Arriaga was being held on a charge of rape of a child. ICE officers interviewed the man and determined that he was a citizen of Honduras and lodged an immigration detainer. That same month, the immigration detainer was not honored and Romero-Arriaga was released to the community pending the disposition of his case. In August 2015, the subject was convicted of multiple counts of assault. In February 2017, ICE took the Romero-Arriaga into custody and removed him from the U.S. in March 2017.

• County jail refuses to honor ICE detainer, releases illegal alien convicted of rape: In June 2013, ICE officers encountered Luis Fernandez-De La Torre at a local county jail in Kent, Washington. ICE officers determined he was a citizen of Mexico and lodged an immigration detainer. Fernandez-De La Torre was later convicted of rape and sentenced to more than a year in jail. After completion of his sentence, the Department of Corrections transferred Fernandez-De La Torre to a county jail on warrants for driving while impaired and violating a no contact order. In February 2014, ICE lodged a subsequent detainer at the county jail. The detainer was not honored, and that same month Fernandez-De La Torre was released to the community. In July 2014, ICE took the criminal alien into custody, and he was removed to Mexico in May 2015.

• County jail refuses to honor ICE detainer of man who sexually assaulted dog: In February 2019, Fidel Lopez, an illegally present Mexican citizen, was encountered by ICE officials at a local Oregon county jail. ICE lodged an immigration detainer on Lopez the same day for violating immigration laws. In April 2019, Lopez was convicted of multiple charges involving animal abuse. The county jail did not honor the immigration detainer and released him without notice to immigration officials. ICE apprehended Lopez at his residence and served him a notice to appear. He is currently being held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma pending immigration proceedings.

ICE reported that the most recent case involves Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, who was also in the U.S. illegally. He was convicted of raping a wheelchair-bound Seattle woman twice. He was sentenced to time served and released, under the judge’s order that he self-deport back to Mexico. King County Sheriff’s officials say he eventually did return to Mexico, but not before assaulting his victim a third time.

“A detainer is a request to local law enforcement agencies that ICE be notified as early as practicable – ideally at least 48 hours – before a removable alien is released from criminal custody and then briefly maintain custody of the alien for up to 48 hours to allow ICE to assume custody for removal purposes,” ICE said in the press release.

“ICE lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on local criminal charges and are suspected of being deportable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local authorities. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission.”

