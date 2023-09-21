‘I will not stand for it’: Sen. Paul opposes continuing resolution tied to funding for Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2023

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said he will not support a continuing resolution to keep the government funded if it includes more U.S. taxpayer aid to Ukraine.

Congressional leaders are working towards a deal to keep the federal government funded past Sept. 30. There is debate about whether the resolution will include the additional $24 billion in aid for Ukraine that Joe Biden is requesting.

In a Sept. 20 op-ed for The American Conservative, Paul said the federal government should “not be held hostage for Ukraine funding.”

The $113 billion Team Biden has gifted Ukraine thus far averages to “$6.8 billion per month — or $223 million per day,” Paul noted in his op-ed.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley criticized Team Biden’s approach to Ukraine, saying there was an anticipation to continue “writing checks to Ukraine” forever.

“[A]t some point, the American people will have their say on this and four more years of Biden, without a doubt, means four more years of war for the United States,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Is that what Americans want — four more years of war?”

“No, it’s not what they want,” Hawley replied. “It’s not what they need. Here’s what I heard just today, Laura. I heard that this newest request for $24 billion more, more U.S. dollars. It’s not the end. It’s not even close to the end. They want us to be writing checks to Ukraine direct to their government, forever, year after year, hundreds of billions of dollars. That is ridiculous, for what? What’s the strategy? What’s the endgame? They don’t have one. It is nothing but nation-building. It is nothing but failing to invest in the United States. Laura, we have to stop this. It’s crazy.”

Paul said he is opposed to taxpayers funding “another endless quagmire, and called attempts to include the aid in the continuing resolution a “clear dereliction of duty.”

Paul wrote:

With no clear end in sight, it looks increasingly likely that Ukraine will be yet another endless quagmire funded by the American taxpayer. That’s why public support for the war is waning. A CNN poll from August shows that a majority of Americans now oppose Congress authorizing additional funding to Ukraine. The Senate leadership of both parties know this. That’s why they are trying to hold the federal government hostage by inserting the $24 billion aid request in a continuing resolution: to force our hand. Either we fund an endless war in Ukraine or the uniparty will shut down the federal government and make the American people suffer. This is a clear dereliction of duty, and I will not stand for it. My colleagues: As representatives of the American people, you should not stand for it. The bill that comes before us should be about funding our own government, not anyone else’s. I will do everything in my power to block a bill that includes funding for Ukraine.

Paul also said, “corruption runs deep in Ukraine,” citing news that Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense fired six deputy defense ministers over corruption concerns.

“This comes two weeks after the firing of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was removed after it was discovered that the Ministry of Defense had mishandled military contracts,” Paul noted.

Even with growing opposition from the American public, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are essentially asking for a blank check for Ukraine.

In the GOP-controlled House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy also supports increased funding for Ukraine but said he wants it in a standalone bill rather than being attached to a bill that funds the government.

Today I’m putting congressional leadership & @POTUS on notice that I will oppose any effort to hold the federal government hostage for Ukraine funding. I will not consent to expedited passage of any spending measure that provides any more US aid to Ukraine.… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 20, 2023

