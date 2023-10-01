Hunter’s defense against Biden crime family evidence? All-out lawfare; Who is picking up the tab?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2023

Along with paying big bucks in legal fees for the ongoing criminal investigation against him after his sweet plea deal fell apart, Hunter Biden has deployed his legal team to hunt down practically everyone involved in the dissemination of information from the infamous “laptop from hell.”

On Tuesday, the first son sued Rudy Giuliani and the former New York City mayor’s one-time attorney Robert Costello.

Earlier in September, Hunter Biden launched litigation against the Internal Revenue Service.

He’s also suing John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repair shop owner who first took possession of the laptop after Hunter Biden abandoned it and turned it over to the FBI.

In August, Hunter Biden filed papers against former White House aide Garrett Ziegler, whose nonprofit Marco Polo made much of the data from the laptop publicly searchable in an online database.

Legal scholars said Hunter Biden could be shelling out $1 million a month to pay his lawyers.

Ziegler acknowledged in a social media post that Hunter Biden is undoubtedly paying big bucks for all his legal maneuvering and added: “Yup … and we’re going to beat him with 1/10th of the resources.”

The New York Post in a Sept. 30 report cited Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz as saying: “Today the top, top lawyers in New York and Washington bill at around $2,000 an hour for the main counsel and between $1,000 and $1,800 for other partners and the high hundreds … for young associates. I would say generally in the area of a million dollars a month. It would be a high rough estimate of what it might run for all those cases together if they were being charged at commercial rates.”

New released text messages show that, in 2018, Hunter Biden claimed that he was broke and begged his father and uncle for cash.

Which raises the question, how is he, or who, is financing Hunter Biden’s army of lawyers?

Last year, Hunter Biden settled a child support dispute with Lunden Roberts, the mother of his child Navy Joan. After Hunter cried poverty in court, the two settled in June with Hunter Biden slashing his $20,000 monthly payments to $5,000.

The New York Post’s Jon Levine noted: “Hunter Biden’s only real income would be the $1.3 million he had pocketed from the sale of his paintings thanks to the sudden patronage of Democratic donors.”

The Post cited Giuliani as saying: “Somebody is taking care of these legal fees … this is coming out of some hidden fund that the Bidens have,” adding that the cash could also be coming from Kevin Morris, the Hollywood entertainment lawyer who has picked up huge tabs for Hunter Biden in the past.

Morris also regularly allows Hunter Biden the use of his private jet.

Meanwhile, Ziegler noted that the Marco Polo group is “just getting started” on Naomi Biden, the 29-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden who “worked as a lawyer on behalf of the government of Peru around the same time she was living at the White House with her granddad,” the New York Post reported on Sunday, citing a review of public records shows.

Naomi Biden joined the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Arnold & Porter in January 2021 — the same month Joe Biden was installed in the White House.

“In September 2021 she appeared in a filing disclosing that she was providing legal representation for the government of Peru in a case brought by Worth Capital Holdings 27 LLC, which claimed the country was interfering in their operation of an oil refinery in the southern Amazon,” the Post’s Levine reported.

New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis told The Post: “Everywhere we look it seems there are major conflicts of interest in which the Biden family leveraged their name, access, and patriarch’s power to benefit personal business dealings. All of this must continue to be investigated and exposed – perhaps Biden’s granddaughter should be the next person to come before the Oversight Committee.”

Cliff Sims, a senior White House aide to President Donald Trump, wondered if “there is a foreign interest on the planet — friend or foe — that the Biden family hasn’t represented.”

