Hunter’s attorneys tapped cozy legal Delaware connections

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2023

Hunter Biden’s legal team on Feb. 1 called for a criminal investigations into individuals who accessed and disseminated Hunter Biden’s personal data from the “laptop from hell,” which is said to document numerous violations of law.

In calling for the probe, the legal team is tapping into the Biden family’s extensive connections in the state of Delaware.

The Delaware Department of Justice is headed up by Attorney General Kathy Jennings, a Democrat who had served under Joe Biden’s son, the late Beau Biden, when he was Delaware attorney general.

Last year, Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson repeatedly challenged the integrity of the DOJ investigation of Hunter Biden in Delaware with letters to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss “with respect to Nicholas McQuaid, the then-Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division … and his conflicts of interest in the Hunter Biden criminal case.”

During her campaign for state AG, Jennings played up an endorsement from Joe Biden: “I’ve known Joe, Jill, and the Biden family for most of my life. Joe is one of the kindest and most genuine people I’ve ever known,” Jennings wrote in an April 2019 Facebook post, which also included a picture of her with Joe and Jill Biden.

Hunter Biden’s “aggressive new legal strategy could pose conflict of interest issues” should Jennings take up the investigation, the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross noted in a Feb. 2 report.

One of Jennings’s top deputies, Alexander Mackler, “is even closer to the Biden family,” Ross noted.

Mackler was deputy counsel to then-Vice President Biden until 2016. He is also on close personal terms with Hunter Biden, exchanging hundreds of emails with the first son and his business associates over the years, according to information from the laptop.

“Love you brother,” he wrote to Hunter Biden in Oct. 2018.

“Both Jennings and Mackler have maintained their connections” to Joe Biden, Ross noted.

According to White House visitor logs, Jennings visited the White House on Nov. 8, 2021. Mackler has visited four times, meeting with top Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti on March 28, 2022. He visited Joe Biden in the White House residence on April 11, 2022, visitor logs show.

In April 2019, Hunter Biden hired Delaware repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac to fix the laptop. After Hunter Biden failed to retrieve the device, Mac Isaac turned it over to the FBI, but also later gave a copy of the laptop hard drive to several allies of President Donald Trump, who in turn have shared documents with journalists.

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell, in asking Jennings to investigate Mac Issac, alleges that the computer repair shop owner did not have permission to access the laptop and that he violated numerous laws by disseminating it. Lowell is also calling for criminal investigations of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Garrett Ziegler, a Trump White House aide who operates a nonprofit group, Marco Polo, that has published the contents of the laptop online.

“Hunter’s current actions are desperate attempts to continue to blame everyone else for his own actions,” Mac Isaac’s attorney, Brian Della Rocca, told the New York Post.

Della Rocca insisted that Mac Isaac became the legal owner of the laptop after Joe Biden’s son dropped it off to be repaired but failed to return to reclaim it despite attempts by Mac Isaac to contact him.

“When Hunter signed the work order, he gave authorization to John Paul to access the information on the laptop in order to recover the data,” Della Rocca said. “The work order specifically says, ‘[r]ecover data to store server and contact customer when complete.’ He could not recover the data without accessing it.”

“The work order clearly explained that if any equipment was left in the shop for more than 90 days, it became abandoned and he agreed to hold The Mac Shop harmless for any damages or loss of property,” Della Rocca continued. “Once the property was abandoned, The Mac Shop became its owner.”

