Hunter Biden’s background, according to the U.S. Navy and the IRS

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2019

Other than being the son of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, who really is Hunter Biden?

Recent reports detailing Hunter Biden’s brief stint in the Navy and his lucrative position at a Ukrainian energy firm seem to indicate that Joe Biden’s son likes cocaine, got paid a lot of money for a job in an industry he knows little if anything about, and then skipped out on his taxes.

Hunter Biden was an Ensign in the Navy Reserve for about six months after receiving an age waiver. He was sworn in by his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden, at the White House. The “Officer Appointment Acceptance and Oath of Office” was signed by Biden on May 20, 2013.

According to information obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by The Washington Times, after nine months as a commissioned naval officer, Hunter Biden received a Feb. 19, 2014 separation order. “You have been discharged from the United States Navy Reserve,” states the letter from Navy Personnel Command.

Two fitness reports during Hunter Biden’s brief time in the Navy show one was done at the time of a pending drug test and the second came after the Navy told him he tested positive for cocaine.

In a July New Yorker article, Hunter Biden said he disclosed to the Navy his past drug use and attested to his sobriety. The Navy granted him a second waiver to go along with his age allowance.

He submitted to a urinalysis upon arriving at his base in Norfolk, Virginia. The test results a few months later: positive for cocaine.

“He told the Navy he was clueless on how cocaine got into his system and suggested it was from a bummed cigarette,” Rowan Scarborough noted in a Dec. 30 report for The Washington Times.

While his short Navy career ended in 2014, Hunter Biden was somehow fortunate enough soon after to land a high-paying job with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas conglomerate.

In 2015, hist first full year serving on the Burisma board of directors, Hunter Biden had a lien filed against him for more than $112,000 in unpaid income taxes, according to tax documents obtained by The Daily Caller.

“We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid,” the IRS wrote in a notice to the recorder of deeds of Washington, DC, in November 2018. “Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes.”

The lien was issued on income garnered during Hunter Biden’s first year on Burisma’s board of directors, where he was paid as much as $83,000 per month.

Hunter Biden’s appointment to the Burisma board came around the same time Joe Biden was tapped to lead Obama-era policy towards Ukraine.

“The former vice president has particularly drawn questions over his conduct in demanding the Ukrainian government fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in 2016,” Breitbart News noted in a Dec. 30 report.

Joe Biden, who has publicly bragged about the firing, reportedly threatened to withhold more than $1 billion in U.S. aid if the Ukrainian government did not remove Shokin. He has claimed the demand came from then-President Barack Obama, who had allegedly lost faith in the prosecutor’s ability to tackle corruption.

Unofficially, it was known that Shokin was investigating Burisma for public corruption.

“It is uncertain if the probe extended to Hunter Biden, although Shokin has recently admitted that prior to his ouster, he was warned to back off the matter,” the Breitbart report noted. “Regardless of what occurred, Shokin’s successor, who is now himself being investigated for public corruption, dropped the investigation into Burisma.”

After the investigation into Burisma was closed, Hunter Biden remained on the company’s board of directors until his term expired in April 2019.

During his tenure, Burisma wired millions of dollars to a Morgan Stanley bank account controlled by the younger Biden and his business associates. Between November 2014 and November 2015 alone, Burisma transferred more than $3.5 million to the account.

Of that sum, $1.2 million went into an escrow account in Los Angeles, California, where Hunter Biden currently resides and his law firm is registered.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: