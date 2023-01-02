Hungary exempts all mothers under age 30 from paying taxes

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2023

In an effort to boost the native family over foreign immigrants, the government of President Viktor Orban is exempting all Hungarian mothers under the age of 30 from paying taxes.

The tax break, which will apply “regardless of whether [the mother is] married, single, or divorced” and last from the 12th week of pregnancy until the end of the year the mother turns 30, is said to have a “dual goal” of “promoting the births of children” and “leave[ing] more money with families.”

“According to the government’s calculations, tens of thousands of young mothers with an income could avail themselves of the possibility of tax exemption,” said Hungary’s Secretary of State for Family Policy, Agnes Hornung, of the new tax policy. “They are eligible not only for the new income tax exemption, but equally for all other forms of family support, including the family tax allowance, the baby expecting support [loan], and the child care fee.”

Orban has long raised concern that “fewer and fewer children are being born throughout Europe” and the fact that, for the most part, “the West [is] responding to this with immigration.”

“Hungarians see this in a different light. We do not need numbers, but Hungarian children,” Orban said in 2019, explaining that, to his mind, “immigration means surrender.”

In 2022, Orban noted: “There are countries in Western Europe like the German [left-liberal coalition] government that has just taken office and has written the following into its program: ‘Germany is an immigrant country.’ I’d rather cut off my own hand than write such a sentence into any government program.”

Hungarians were already exempted from paying income tax until they reach the age of 25. That law was initiated last year in an order from Orban to discourage emigration and help young people to feel they could consider starting a family without having to take a severe hit to their bank accounts.

“With most Western and particularly post-communist societies experiencing low birth rates, the consensus among governments of both the left and the supposed ‘center-right’ has been to try and replenish ageing communities and fill gaps in the labor market through ever-increasing mass legal immigration and a lax approach to controlling illegal immigration,” Breitbart’s Jack Montgomery noted in a Jan. 2 analysis.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Hungary extends its family friendly policies: from Jan, women who become mothers before turning 30 will be exempt from paying personal income tax! 🇭🇺 now has:

✅0% PIT for working adults up to 25

✅0% PIT for for mothers up to 30

✅0% PIT for mothers with at least 4 children pic.twitter.com/c0Tm81AIvy — Balázs Orbán (@BalazsOrban_HU) December 29, 2022

