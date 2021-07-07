How Tucker Carlson confirmed NSA was also leaking his emails to the media

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2021

The NSA, which is not supposed to be spying on Americans, is “using the information they gather to put leverage and threaten opposition journalists who criticize the Biden administration,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

“It’s happening to me right now and I think it’s shocking and I don’t think we should put up with it in a free country,” Carlson told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures”.

Carlson revealed new details on what he said is the NSA’s spying on his electronic communications. He said the NSA is also leaking his confidential communications to journalists.

“I was in Washington for a funeral last week and ran into someone I knew well who said ‘I have a message for you,’ and then proceeded to repeat back to me details from emails and text that I sent and told no one else about. So it was verified and this person said, ‘look, the NSA has this’ and that was proven by the person repeating back the contents of the email, ‘and is going to use it against you,’ ” Carlson told Bartiromo.

Carlson said from this exchange: “They do have my emails so I knew they were spying on me… As a defensive move I thought, ‘I better say this out-loud.’ ” Carlson also added his shock that “the NSA didn’t deny it.”

The NSA was leaking his emails and texts to journalists in an effort to damage his reputation, Carlson said: “The NSA leaked the contents of my email to journalists in an effort to discredit me. I know because I got a call from one of them saying, ‘oh this is what your email was about.’ ”

Carlson also said that the NSA routinely breaks the law by spying on American citizens and collecting their digital data which is not in the intelligence agency’s mandate.

Carlson said he learned from two FBI agents that work at “headquarters” that “the NSA routinely gives information on American citizens to the Justice Department — to the FBI, which it then uses in its intel division. Now that’s illegal.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief