How to avoid carjackings in D.C.; 5,000 cars stolen this year; Robberies up 67 percent

September 20, 2023

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, Wisconsin Republican, warned would-be visitors to the nation’s capital of an ongoing crime wave and advised visitors how to respond to minimize the risk of being victimized by violence such as carjackings.

“It’s so concerning… to think in a city of just over 500,000 people that 5,000 cars have been stolen already this year,” Steil said during a Monday appearance on the “Just the News, No Noise” television show. “[T]hat’s 20 to 25 a day. Seven hundred of those have been the result of carjackings, where people are viciously thrown out of their cars and thrown out into the streets as the criminals drive away.”

Steil added: “It’s unfortunate, but it’s also true that the advice that was given today included telling people to give space between their car and the car in front of them when they pull up to a stop sign or a stoplight so they can make an evasive maneuver if they have to. That’s how out of control crime is in Washington, D.C., and it’s not only carjackings, and car thefts, but we’re seeing it with assault with burglary, robbery, murder.”

How bad is it inside the D.C. Swamp?

Metropolitan Police data shows that homicides are up 28% and on pace to reach their highest levels in more than 20 years. Robberies are up 67%. Residents have testified to increasingly driving for short distances due to fear of going outside.

Even the Mexican consulate is warned its citizens: “The city of Washington, D.C. is experiencing a significant increase in crime in areas previously considered safe. Take precautions. In an emergency, call 911.”

Steil on Monday held a safety meeting with Capitol and Metropolitan Police. During the meeting, a pair of Capitol Hill staffers recounted an instance in which they were mugged.

The meeting produced recommendations for staffers to contend with the crime wave including not wearing jewelry on public transportation and leaving no valuables visible within one’s parked car. Minimizing time using a mobile phone while walking to limit distractions was also suggested.

“There’s no sign that this crime is slowing down. If you want to know what happens in our nation’s largest cities under complete Democratic control, look no further than your nation’s capital, crime is spiking,” Steil said.

