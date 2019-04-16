How Soros-funded out-of-state networks orchestrate state-level legislation

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2019

Progressives with deep pockets are executing a national strategy that targets state legislatures nationwide on issues including drivers licenses for illegal immigrants and abortion, a columnist said.

The progressives’ focus at the state level has been evident in the first four months of 2019 with multi-state efforts on late-term abortion legislation and the push to allow illegal immigrants to get drivers’ licenses, Joe Schaeffer noted for LibertyNation.com on April 15.

“The legislation being pushed on these issues in state legislatures across the nation was so similar, and the timing so seemingly connected, that some form of higher network surely had to be involved,” Schaeffer wrote.

“On the abortion front, we have seen that there are progressive organizations funded by Soros, such as The Public Leadership Institute (PLI), that write ‘model legislation’ to advance a radical agenda,” Schaeffer wrote. “The PLI publishes a ‘Playbook for Abortion Rights’ that it sends to progressive elected officials in all 50 states. This would go a long way to explaining the sudden rash of late-term abortion bills in state legislatures over the winter.”

On the drivers’ licenses for illegals issue, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New York “have all seen bills on this issue debated or passed in their statehouses,” Schaeffer noted.

“Progressives have long been angered by what they portray as free-market conservatives’ use of networked campaigns to advance pro-business bills in state legislatures,” Schaeffer wrote. “Instead of fighting to stop lobbyists from writing legislation, it appears leftists have decided to join in on the game instead. ‘This is how all laws are written,’ Allison Anderman, managing attorney at the pro-gun-control Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told USA Today. ‘You’d be hard-pressed to find a law where a legislator sits in a chamber until a light bulb goes off with a new policy.’ ”

In 2014, progressives created the State Innovation Exchange, a network to develop legislation for multi-state use. Lyndsey Gilpin at High Country News reported in 2016 that the exchange features a public online library of progressive legislation written in states and local governments that can easily be accessed by elected officials.

A search of this “Library of Legislation” under the keywords “drivers licenses undocumented” came up with 19 bills from many different states, including an “Immigrant Drivers Inclusion Model Act” that can be fitted to any local legislature, Schaeffer noted.

According to InfluenceWatch.org, the State Innovation Exchange “receives funding from the Democracy Alliance, which bundles large contributions from wealthy donors including George Soros and Tom Steyer and distributes money to a multitude of left-of-center political groups.”

Schaeffer continued: “All this ‘model legislation’ and pre-fabricated multi-state networking would essentially mean that local elected officials are little more than caddies for professional progressive activists. This would go far in explaining the frustration displayed by Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran when she became the face of infanticide after she struggled to defend how the late-term abortion bill she had sponsored would allow babies born alive to be left to die. ‘I wish that I was quicker on my feet and I wish that I was able to be more agile in that moment. And I misspoke, and I really regret that,’ Tran said after being shocked at the blowback she received from her legislation. It is quite plausible that Tran did not understand the full horrific scope of the very legislation she was advocating for the simple reason that the bill proposed in her name may have been written by an out-of-state professional activist.”

Progressives, Schaeffer noted, “are loyal, disciplined and willing to act as a united front. Those who would oppose this agenda must begin with the knowledge that they are dealing with a well-funded and carefully thought out systematic effort to change this nation.”

