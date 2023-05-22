by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2023

Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine on Thursday posted a photo to social media in which the biological male who identifies as female stresses the importance of getting Covid vaccine booster shots.

“Now that I am 65, I followed [the CDC’s] new recommendation allowing an additional updated (bivalent) vaccine dose for adults ages 65 years and older,” Levine wrote. “This also allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed.”

The photo went viral, quickly topping 2 million views on Twitter.

Most responses were, to put it mildly, not complimentary. In fact, those responding seemed to be playing one of those “how many things can you find wrong with this picture” games.

They found a lot.

Actor James Woods tweeted: “If ever one photo captured the madness of the COVID era, might it be the leading male health officer of the United States wearing a skirt and getting injected in what appears to be a pediatric setting?”

Others point to the sign on the wall behind Levine which reads: “No cameras. Ne cell phone. No video.”

Another went for Levine’s wearing of a military uniform for the jab: “You’re not an Admiral. Stop cosplaying, dude.”

Another summed it all up: “This is everything that’s wrong with the world today in one picture.”

Others suggested that since Rachel is now 65-years-old, she should drop the skirt, bend over, and have her prostate examined.

Now that I am 65, I followed @CDCgov’s new recommendation allowing an additional updated (bivalent) vaccine dose for adults ages 65 years and older. This also allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed. pic.twitter.com/aKReGg2Swd — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) May 18, 2023

