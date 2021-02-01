How many layers of masks will you wear? It may not be up to you

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2021

The tyrannical covid overlords have issued a new directive. The CDC said anyone planning on using public transportation is required to wear a mask that is “two or more layers of breathable fabric secured to the head with ties, ear loops or elastic bands — and scarves and bandanas do not count.”

The CDC issued the new order following Joe Biden’s mandate that masks be worn in all federal buildings and on all federal lands.

The order, issued on Friday and going into effect on Monday, covers any form of public transportation, including buses, trains, taxis, airplanes, boats, subways or ride-share vehicles while traveling into, within and out of the U.S.

According to the CDC order, masks must be worn while waiting, boarding, traveling and disembarking.

The cost to those who rely on public transport of being perpetually masked, well that doesn’t matter to the overlords. You must obey, or you will suffer the consequences, the CDC says as much.

The CDC said it reserves the right to enforce the order through criminal penalties, but it “strongly encourages and anticipates widespread voluntary compliance” and expects support from other federal agencies to implement the order.

The covid overlords and their followers in the corporate media are now pushing double masks despite the ongoing rollout of the coronavirus vaccines and decline in virus deaths.

White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Anthony Fauci promoted “double masking” on Jan. 25.

“So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective and that’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95,” Fauci said.

But, as he has done often since the pandemic began early last year, Fauci reversed course. On Jan. 28, Fauci said of double masking: “There’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference.”

And propaganda outlets just keep gushing praise on Fauci and all of their other covid messiahs.

“Inside Edition” praised Biden, Mitt Romney, and Tom Cruise for double masking recently.

Earlier last month, The New York Times called for Americans to wear a second mask layer in an op-ed titled, “One Mask Is Good. Would Two Be Better?”

The Washington Post declared in a Jan. 28 decree that it is “time to double or upgrade masks.” Not going to double up on the mask? Well, then, the Post calls on Americans to go out and buy pricey KN95 or N95 masks. Can’t afford that — tough. The elites have spoken and expect to be obeyed.

Some are even beginning to promote triple masking.

Meanwhile, those attempting to bring sanity back to the conversation are written off as “dangerous” and “conspiracy theorists.”

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul urged Americans, “if you’ve had the disease or you’ve been vaccinated and you’re several weeks out from the second dose, throw your mask away.”

Paul told Fox News that lockdown measures and masks have not “done anything” to slow the virus trajectory and Americans should tell Fauci to “take a leap.”

“Throw your mask away and tell these so-called experts who say lockdowns work to take a flying leap because there is no scientific evidence the lockdowns have done anything to change the trajectory of this virus,” the senator told Fox News.

Paul told Breitbart News recently that “there’s no science to keeping schools … and keeping restaurants closed.” He claimed mandates to wear masks in public are only about one thing — “submission” to government authority.

The thought police did not like Paul’s comments.

The predictable responses of “he’s dangerous” were numerous, but there was also this from Linda Girgis, editor of the Physician’s Weekly propaganda outlet: “Dear@RandPaul; Stop telling people not to wear a mask. Even if someone is vaccinated, they still need to wear a mask.”

New Executive Order: one mask for every Executive Order 👇 Follow 👇

Meme collab with @grandoldmemes pic.twitter.com/IIeri6RNOk — drefanzor (GAB: drefanzor) (@drefanzor) January 31, 2021

