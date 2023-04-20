How do Bidens avoid DOJ scrutiny? Clues from IRS whistleblower receipts

by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2023

Hunter Biden is being given preferential treatment in what is an improperly handled investigation into tax crimes and other wrongdoing related to his business dealings and the purchase of a gun, an IRS whistleblower said in a letter to members of Congress.

The whistleblower described Team Biden actions “that contradict sworn testimony to Congress by an unnamed senior political appointee,” Susan Ferrechio reported for The Washington Times on April 19.

The whistleblower’s intent was to report actions which “involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

The whistleblower is described as a “career IRS criminal supervisory special agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020.”

The letter was shared with The Washington Times. The whistleblower is communicating with lawmakers through his lawyer, Mark D. Lytle,

The whistleblower has evidence that at least two Biden Department of Justice appointees in U.S. Attorney’s Offices refuse to seek a tax indictment against the president’s son, a GOP aide told The Washington Times.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has been investigating the Biden family business deals for several years, told The Washington Times this is not the first complaint that Democrats are mishandling the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Johnson said a different whistleblower told his office the U.S. Attorney in Delaware tasked with investigating Hunter Biden lacked sufficient resources to conduct a proper investigation.

“Now an IRS whistleblower is alleging that political considerations are also hampering a fair and impartial investigation,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, Chairman Wyden will cooperate with the IRS whistleblower to help the Senate Finance Committee to uncover the truth.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News’s “The Faulkner Focus” on Thursday that the latest whistleblower allegation is a “game changer” and there would be “hell to pay” if the DOJ is showing political bias.

“You know, this is somebody in the IRS at a high level who apparently is willing to come forward to tell Congress that during the investigation of Hunter Biden, there was obstruction, there was a thumb on the scale to the point that they feel they need to let the Congress know if this is true,” Graham said. “And I don’t know yet, but if this is true, if the Department of Justice yet again puts their thumb on the scale politically, then all hell is going to break out and there will be hell to pay. So to the White House: Senator Durbin said today that he’s very interested, the Democrat chairman of the committee, to make sure that the whistleblower allegations are looked at seriously. I’m going to hold him to his word.”

On April 18, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who is leading the investigaton, said the records show nine Biden family members profited off the business deals.

