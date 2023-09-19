How did Fani Taifa Willis use federal funds to prosecute the ruling party’s political opponent?

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Bill Juneau, September 19, 2023

Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Taifa Willis is doing her part as a loyal Democrat to destroy former President Trump, and prevent him from running for President in 2024. But her political torpedo has gotten repositioned, and the 54-year-old Willis has herself become the target of an investigation for misconduct by the powerful Judiciary Committee of the United States House of Representatives.

On Aug. 15, in an indictment of about 100 pages, the former President and 18 allies were accused of endeavoring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a state in which incumbent Trump lost to Joe Biden by 11,779 votes. At Willis’ direction, Trump’s team efforts challenging the honesty of the balloting, were alleged to constitute a “criminal enterprise” punishable under the state’s RICO statutes which were enacted to bring down racketeering and corrupt organizations.

Subsequently, the ex-President, and his co-defendants were arrested and processed as criminals and their mug shots were distributed to the media and elsewhere as Willis demonstrated her strength and her value to Washington Democrats on the top political rung.

Willis has made it her mission to bring down the popular Republican ex-President, and to make him squirm and scream “Uncle” under her growling attack. But it appears that Willis may be squirming too as she copes with congressional discovery demands for documents linked to her alleged misuse of federal funds given to the state and county.

The ill-tempered Willis, who appears to want the approbation of the Department of Justice and the owly and disingenuous Attorney General, Merrick Garland, through whom all intended poison for Donald Trump flows, may have crossed lines and improperly made use of federal dollars in her take-down political scheme. The misuse of federal funds by Willis allows the United States House of Representatives to exercise oversight and to force Willis to reveal all details of her “investigation” and political collaborations.

Following her unconscionable actions against Trump and other defendants, Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the People’s House, sent Willis a letter calling into question her political mission which allegedly made use of federal funds in an unauthorized manner.

The irony of her conduct is rich, observed one attorney. Is State’s Attorney Willis herself engaged in a conspiracy with Attorney General Garland and Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who President Trump describes as “deranged”; and New York’s unethical District Attorney Alvin Bragg to take down Donald Trump by accusing him of crimes which he did not commit and to block him from seeking reelection to that office in 2024?

Currently, Trump is leading in all polls as the GOP preferred standard bearer in next year’s presidential election. Is Willis responding to directions from the “Party of the Jackass,” as the Democratic Party is known historically, said Congressman Jordan.

It may not be a RICO conspiracy into which Willis has waded, but it is, no less, a conspiracy. It makes use of political needs, and an essential mandate to accuse Donald Trump of fabricated misdeeds, and to force him to stand trial in four different venues to answer assorted state and federal charges and effectively disable him from campaigning and running for the office of President in 2024.

It is the Democratic mission, Jordan has said, to keep their party in power, and to reinstall the corrupt, manipulable and senile octogenarian, Joe Biden, again in the oval office where he will read scripts written for him and do and say as he is told.

The Georgia case has landed on the docket of 34-year-old Judge Scott McAfee who was appointed as a Fulton county Superior court judge last February. According to his biography, he has a degree in music and a law degree from the University of Georgia, and has served as Georgia State Inspector General and as a federal and state prosecutor.

In his letter to District Attorney Willis, Rep. Jordan listed demands for documents in the hands of the Georgia prosecutor which must be turned over to the Congressional committee. The demands were:

1. All documents and communications referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds;

2. All documents and communications between or among the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and DOJ and its components, including but not limited to the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, referring or relating to your office’s investigation of President Donald Trump or any of the other eighteen individuals against whom charges were brought in the indictment; and;

3. All documents and communications between the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and any federal Executive Branch officials regarding your office’s investigation of President Donald Trump or any of the other eighteen individuals against whom charges were brought in the indictment discussed above.

No trial date has been set by Judge McAfee, but he has said that he is “very skeptical” of Willis’ plan to try all 19 defendants together. To many legal observers, the idea of trying 19 defendants at one time, including a former President of the United States, may not be possible.

Trump also is facing criminal charges in D.C court on grounds that he promoted mob action in the capitol on January 6, 2021. Also, in a Manhattan state court, he is accused of paying hush money to an adult film star; and in a Florida District court, Trump is accused criminally of retaining classified documents in his home, even though he had declassified them.

The deck has been stacked against Former President Trump, but he asserts that the charges against him are fabricated and that they are a continuance of the democratic attack upon him which began as he campaigned for the Presidency in 2015. He predicted that the charges against him will be dismissed and that he will be the GOP candidate in 2024, and will be re-elected as the nation’s 47th President.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.

