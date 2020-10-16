How could Hunter Biden lose track of his laptop? The unanswered questions are piling up

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2020

The chain of events which led to a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden making its way to Rudy Giuliani and the New York Post raises the question of how Hunter Biden, or anyone else for that matter, “could forget about or knowingly discard a computer containing tens of thousands of emails” which describe lucrative foreign cash transactions and contain explicit sex scenes involving drugs, a report noted.

“Hunter Biden has long been a liability for his father’s presidential campaign. The elder Biden has weathered criticism dating back to his days as vice president in the Obama administration for conflict of interest over his son’s high-flying business deals,” Rowan Scarborough reported for The Washington Times on Thursday.

Hunter Biden’s attorney “has not disputed that his client used the laptop,” Scarborough added.

The owner of the computer repair shop, John Paul Mac Isaac, told the New York Post that a man who he cannot identify left the MacBook Pro in April 2019. The man never returned, and Isaac took custody of the laptop. He gave a download of the contents to the FBI and Giuliani, who provided the data to the Post.

The Post published a third report on the laptop’s contents on Friday.

Robert Costello, Giuliani’s lawyer, told Fox News on Wednesday that the hard drive contains 40,000 emails, thousands of text messages, photographs and videos.

In May 2019, the month after the computer was dropped off, Hunter Biden married a South African woman, Melissa Cohen, six days after they met. They were photographed in Los Angeles.

That same month, Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former exotic dancer in a Washington, D.C. nightclub frequented by Hunter Biden, filed a paternity lawsuit claiming Biden had fathered her child, born in August 2018. Biden denied he ever had sex with Roberts. In November 2019, Roberts filed documents saying Biden’s DNA matched the child’s. The case was settled in March.

In May 2019, Breitbart News broke the story that an Arizona police report in 2016 said Hunter Biden was suspected of doing illegal drugs in his Hertz rental. A cocaine pipe was found in the car. He also left behind personal items, such as two D.C. driver’s licenses and multiple credit cards.

After the report, Hunter Biden failed to appear with other family members at his father’s presidential campaign launch in Philadelphia.

He resigned in April 2019 from the board of Burisma Holdings, the Ukraine natural gas company where he served with his business partner, Devon Archer.

In media interviews, Giuliani has said there is “much more to come” from the laptop scandal.

