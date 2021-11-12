Houthis storm U.S. Embassy in Yemen, demand large quantities of equipment

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2021

Team Biden gave away billions in U.S. military equipment to the Taliban and now an Iran-backed terrorist organization in Yemen apparently wants a piece of that action.

Houthi fighters stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Sanaa on Wednesday, holding hostages and demanding “large quantities of equipment and materials,” the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.

“The alleged raid comes after the Houthis kidnapped three Yemeni nationals affiliated with the U.S. Embassy from one of the employee’s private residences in Sana’a on Nov. 5,” according to MEMRI. At least 22 other Yemenis were kidnapped by the Houthis in recent weeks, “most of whom worked on the security staff guarding the embassy grounds,” MEMRI reported.

U.S. State Department officials told the Washington Free Beacon that “the majority of the detained have been released, but the Houthis continue to detain additional Yemeni employees of the embassy.”

The Houthis are notorious for their brutal tactics, which include the firing of rockets into civilian population centers as well as the torture and execution of journalists, religious minorities, political opponents, and human rights activists. They also conscript child soldiers as young as 11-years-old, according to some reports.

The Trump administration’s terror designation had cut the Houthis off from financial support and other material resources that are routed through U.S. banks or other American institutions.

Within a month of being installed in office, Joe Biden removed the foreign-terrorist organization designation that was placed on the Houthis by the Trump administration.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the decision to reverse the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

