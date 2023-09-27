House Oversight Committee: Wires from China for $260,000 sent to Hunter at Joe’s address in 2019

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2023

Chinese businesses wired $260,000 to Hunter Biden at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home in 2019 after the elder Biden had launched his presidential campaign, according to financial records obtained by the House Oversight Committee.

“Bank records don’t lie but Joe Biden does,” committee chairman Rep. James Comer, Kentucky Republican, said on Tuesday.

“In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for president of the United States.”

The payments came in two wire transfers to Hunter Biden who listed his father’s house as his own address.

Comer obtained bank records through a subpoena which showed Hunter Biden received payments from Beijing in 2019. He is believed to have lived at Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington for two years following his divorce from first wife Kathleen Buhle in 2017.

The Oversight Committee posted the following breakdown of events on X:

A few months after Joe Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, information available to the Committee shows Hunter Biden received two wires from China for $250,000 and $10,000, including from Jonathan Li.

2009-2017: During his time as Vice President and prior to later payments to Hunter Biden, evidence shows Joe Biden developed a familiar relationship with Jonathan Li. Devon Archer, a Biden business associate, described how Joe Biden met with Jonathan Li for coffee in Beijing, China, had a phone call with him, and wrote college recommendation letters for his children.

April 25, 2019: Joe Biden announced his candidacy in the 2020 presidential election.

July 26, 2019: Wang Xin wired $10,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire.

August 2, 2019: Jonathan Li wired $250,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire.

October 13, 2019: George Mesires, who served as Hunter Biden’s lawyer, stated, in part, that Hunter Biden served with BHR “only as a member of its board of directors,” which was purportedly an “unpaid position.”

October 22, 2020: During a presidential debate, Joe Biden said, “My son has not made money […] in China.”

BHR Partners is backed by Bank of China Limited, which is a majority state-owned bank. BHR was a joint venture between Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca and investment firm Bohai Capital.

The second wire transfer was from Jonathan Li, the Chinese national Hunter Biden allegedly threatened over WhatsApp while Joe Biden was in the room.

“I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” Hunter said to Li in the messages revealed by an IRS whistleblower.

Comer noted: “When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children.”

House Republicans have revealed evidence which they say shows $24 million flowed from foreign entities to the Biden family between 2014 and 2019.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security,” Comer said. “What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability.”

Biden’s handlers sought to shift the blame, saying Republicans were engaging in the investigation of the 80-year-old to distract Americans from a potential government shutdown.

Ian Sams, Biden’s spokesman for oversight and investigations, said: “Comer and Jim Jordan should explain to the military service members living in Kentucky and Ohio who will continue to do their jobs even without their paychecks why they are wasting their time attacking President Biden with debunked conspiracies instead of trying to avoid the calamitous consequences of the House Republican government shutdown. This is exactly the kind of extreme, partisan politics the American people are sick and tired of.”

Not only that — Hunt declared to the Delaware DMV that he resided in the home on Barley Mill Road.

No matter how @IanSams spins this, it's either Hunter residing at a home with classified documents, or Joey was directing the CEFC/BHR FARA violations. Or both. It's both.

