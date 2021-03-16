House Democrats start process to unseat Republican who won by 6 votes

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 16, 2021

In a Feb. 4 article, Time Magazine confirmed that the Left forged a “well-funded cabal” of “powerful people changing laws, steering media and controlling information” in an effort to swing the 2020 presidential election in a progressive direction. Some, not Time Magazine or its editors, might use the word “theft.”

They got away with the big one, so what’s to stop them from plucking a seat from Republicans in the House?

Democrats on the House Administration Committee last week started the process of doing just that. They are seeking to unseat Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who defeated her Democrat opponent, Rita Hart, by six votes in the Nov. 3 election.

California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the chair of the House Administration Committee, said that “the margin separating the two candidates was only six votes out of almost 400,000 cast: less than 1/6 of 1 percent. That’s six votes — not 6,000; not 600; not 60 or even 16.”

Only six votes? Surely House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has at least that many ballots stowed away in her $20,000 freezer full of $12 pints of ice cream?

Miller-Meeks was seated in Congress after the votes were counted, recounted, and certified by the state.

Miller-Meeks said that she was certified by her state and that Democrats did not raise any objections before or during her taking her oath of office.

“Let me just say that Rita Hart, in a media interview, in her own words said that she skipped over the Iowa courts rather than having the Iowa courts address these ballots. She skipped over the Iowa courts to go to Congress because they went to Congress to get the results that they need, not what the voters wanted, the votes that they need,” Miller-Meeks told Fox News.

“Miller-Meeks has won the election, the majority of Iowa has fairly elected their representative. The Democratic majority in Washington should not stand in the way and delay this process any longer and spend taxpayer money on unnecessary legal fees,” said Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil.

Steil. Meet steal.

Steil should know by now that anyone opposed to the Democrat-Big Tech-Big Media cabal either doesn’t want to or is not able to stop the steal.

Pelosi recently told reporters that overturning the Iowa election in favor of Hart is a “hypothetical” situation but later said it’s possible.

“Well, I respect the work of the committee,” Pelosi said on March 12. “I did see, as you saw in the press, what they decided to — and they were following my, as I read it, the requirements of the law as to how you go forward. And how you go forward is the path you’re on and we’ll see where that takes us. But there could be a scenario to that extent. Yes.”

