House Democrats pass Liz Cheney’s parting shot at President Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 22, 2022

After being thoroughly humiliated in her bid for re-election, Wyoming RINO Rep. Liz Cheney took a parting shot at former President Donald Trump by introducing legislation that would rewrite the rules for certifying presidential elections.

In a near party-line 229-203 vote on Wednesday, the Democrat-led House passed Cheney’s bill, sending it to the Senate.

Cheney’s bill states that the vice president has no authority to materially influence Congress’s electoral count while presiding over the proceedings.

Trump urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject slates of electors from several key states while presiding over the electoral count on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cheney’s bill also would narrow the scope of objections to electoral slates that may be raised by lawmakers and increase the threshold for lawmakers to trigger a vote on the results. Currently, only one lawmaker in each chamber needs to object to the results before a vote is triggered. The law would require one-third of the House and one-third of the Senate to object before a vote occurs.

Another change would be requiring courts to get involved if state or local officials attempt to delay a presidential vote or refuse to certify election results.

“This bill is a very important and crucial bill to ensure that what happened on Jan. 6 never happens again,” Cheney said on the House floor Wednesday. “It saddens me, madam speaker, that my colleagues on this side of the aisle, continue to play politics. I urge my colleagues to recognize that when you defend the indefensible, slowly by slowly you chip away at the great foundations of this republic. You chip away at those very things that were sworn to protect.”

House Republican leaders lobbied against Cheney’s bill, saying the reforms would take rights away from states.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler called the bill “an attempt to federalize our elections” and said average Americans are more concerned with the economy rather than election law.

“In my area of Pennsylvania, nobody is talking about this,” he said.

