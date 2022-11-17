Hour finally arrives for ‘a new generation’: Pelosi to step down as Democrat House leader

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 17, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will not seek re-election as the Democrat House leader in the new Congress after Republicans won back control in the 2022 midterms.

“This I will continue to do as a member of the House speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California, and defending our Constitution, and with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi stated on the House floor.

The 82-year-old Pelosi, who has represented her California district since 1987, added: “The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Caucus that I greatly respect.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York may replace Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats. Reports earlier on Thursday suggested Pelosi would stay in Congress but leave leadership to help guide Jeffries, her chosen successor, as he assumes the leadership position for Democrats.

California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy is the GOP nominee to succeed Pelosi as the next House Speaker. McCarthy needs to secure 218 votes on the floor of the House in early 2023 at the beginning of the new Congress.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish