Hot war fervor: Tucker Carlson airs D.C. clowns explaining Ukraine tragedy

March 1, 2022

Illinois RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger has called for a Ukraine no fly zone. Former Supreme allied commanders of NATO Wes Clark and Philip Breedlove are pushing for an armed confrontation with the Russian military which potentially has nuclear war implications.

Richard Engel, the chief foreign correspondent at NBC, said the U.S./NATO could “destroy” the massive Russian military convoy headed for Kyiv.

Tucker Carlson called out the often conflicted and hypocritical Swamp inhabitants in his Monday monologue, noting that the nation counts on such authoritative influencers to inject sanity into debates on the appropriate American response to inflamed international developments.

