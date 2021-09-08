Hospital refuses court order to administer ivermectin; 74-year-old veteran dies

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2021

A 74-year-old Vietnam War veteran who contracted the Covid virus died after the Texas hospital he was admitted to refused a court order to administer ivermectin, a report said.

Pete Lopez had been prescribed ivermectin by the VA Medical Center, according to his family, but he was admitted to the hospital before the medication arrived, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Lopez was put on a ventilator on Aug. 19.

FOX 26 obtained a court order in which a judge sided with Lopez’s family in requesting Memorial Hermann Sugar Land administer the prescribed drug, stating: “The first administration of ivermectin to Pete Lopez shall occur today, September 3, 2021.”

The hospital refused, according to Lopez’s family.

Memorial Hermann released a statement saying: “It is important to note that physicians diagnose and treat patients consistent with best medical practices… The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19. Data currently available does not demonstrate that ivermectin is safe or effective against Covid-19 infection.”

Gabrielle Snider, Lopez’s granddaughter, told Fox 26: “Memorial Hermann took away from my grandfather and us, his family, the opportunity to know whether or not that drug would have worked for him. We don’t know if that would have worked. Memorial Hermann took that away from us. We will never have that peace.”

