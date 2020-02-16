Hong Kong independence leader Andy Chan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2020

One of the young leaders of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Andy Chan Ho-Tin, 29, an outspoken voice in the movement who has been hounded and persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party’s puppets in Hong Kong leadership, has been officially nominated for the prize by the Nobel Committee in Norway, Hidetoshi Ishii, vice president of Free Indo-Pacific Alliance, said in a Feb. 6 statement.

Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China”, noted on the Feb. 6 edition of the Sara Carter Show podcast that people in Hong Kong say the ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations represent the “revolution of our time.”

“Andy is at the forefront of that revolution,” Chang said.

Chan became a champion for freedom and democracy for Hong Kong when he joined the Umbrella Revolution in 2014. In March 2016, he founded the Hong Kong National Party, the first political party in Hong Kong history to advocate for independence from China.

Gordon Chang said: “Andy Chan is indeed one of the leaders in the struggle in Hong Kong. He believes Hong Kong should be independent,” a view Change acknowledged that was not share by all the protesters.

Chang added: “When the American Conservative Union members went to Hong Kong they met with him. Andy is important because he represents the logical conclusion of the demonstrations. People there realize that China is encroaching on the autonomy there, is trying to restrict freedom and Beijing will continue to do this unless Hong Kong is free and sovereign.”

“Identifying as a Hong Konger, he yearned for his motherland to be a country of freedom and democracy instead of authoritarianism,” the Feb. 6 press release announcing Chan’s nomination said, adding his “ideas caught fire in the hearts of other young Hong Kongers. Today, approximately 80 percent of young people in Hong Kong recognize themselves as Hong Kongers, not Chinese.”

In September 2016, Chan was barred from standing for the 2016 Hong Kong Legislative Council election, the first such disqualification ever in Hong Kong. In September 2018, the Hong Kong government issued an order to ban the political activities of the Hong Kong National Party.

“Andy Chan Ho-Tin’s Hong Kong National Party thus became the first political party to be outlawed in Hong Kong since the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to China,” the press release said. “The ban held despite criticism of this suppression of free political advocacy from around the world. To this day, no other political party has ever been banned except for Andy Chan Ho-Tin’s.”

Chan and the pro-democracy movement continue to demand basic civil rights for Hong Kongers, including the right to a fair trial, the right to a jury trial, and the right to assemble and exchange ideas.

“The Hong Kong police force and other mainland security forces have responded to Hong Kongers pleas for peace and democracy with violence, intimidation, and mass arrests. Unbowed, Andy Chan Ho-Tin and his fellow activists fight on, seeking to achieve in Hong Kong what was denied with tanks and machine guns at Tiananmen Square some three decades before,” the statement said.

In response to being nominated for the Nobel Prize, Chan said: “I am glad that foreign friends and allies recognize China is a serious threat to the free world and choose to stand with Hong Kong. This nomination is important to Hong Kong people that our foreign friends recognize our values, culture, identity and support our sovereignty. We Hong Kong people should be open minded to our future and start planning our future. I don’t deserve this nomination alone but all the people who have been advocating independence of Hong Kong and who have sacrificed for the course, especially those young people who are fighting fearlessly at the frontline for their nation.”

During her Feb. 6 podcast in which she spoke of Chan’s Nobel nomination, investigative journalist Sara Carter noted that Chan “stands up to the Chinese government and literally put his life on the line.”

